Ring in the New Year with SMDCâ€™s newest mid-rise garden community in Jaro, Iloilo

Ring in the New Year with SMDC’s newest mid-rise garden community in Jaro, Iloilo

The perfect home for residents who value a well-balanced lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — A new year brings new beginnings. It is a good time to take concrete steps toward fulfilling long-held dreams and living a new life—a perfect time to invest in one’s dream home, where one can live an idyllic, sustainable lifestyle.

With Iloilo having elevated itself as one of the most dynamic growth centers in the country, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) welcomed the New Year with Glade Residences, an innovative master-planned residential project that is poised to take the Ilonggo way of life to the next level. This is in line with the company’s commitment to continuing its legacy of redefining the landscape of urban dwellings with game-changing projects that perfectly strike a balance between luxury and accessibility.

The ideal, complete garden community

Photo Release Glade Residences 1-Bedroom Unit Living Room

Strategically located in Jaro, Iloilo City, Glade Residences is the perfect home for successful and driven individuals who seek a modern lifestyle surrounded by a lush environment. This mid-rise residential gated community offers abundant open spaces with verdant parks and gardens, providing a relaxing environment where residents can enjoy a healthy and productive lifestyle.

It offers SMDC’s brand of five-star features, a hotel-like experience and generous resort-type amenities for the perfect live-work-play environment.

A home that is safe and secure

Photo Release Glade Residences Swimming Pool

Glade Residences was designed with a thorough flood, traffic and soil study to ensure a resilient, earthquake-resistant and flood-free development.

The master-planned community provides utmost safety with its 24/7 security, a network of CCTV cameras and centralized monitoring system and professional property management to ensure the peace of mind of its residents.

Built with sustainability at its core

Photo Release Glade Residences Grand Lobby

Designed with sustainability in mind, Glade Residences offers a low-carbon and convenient lifestyle with easy access to commercial establishments.

Right beside the property will be a future SM Mall that makes all the essentials needed by the residents right next door.

The community is a walkable development with its well-connected sidewalks, linear parks, greenways and bike paths, allowing residents to explore the secured and confined areas of the community. The units are also efficiently configured to allow natural light and ventilation to permeate the living spaces, thus requiring less electrical consumption.

Along with its other properties, SMDC’s Glade Residences remains true to the company’s vision of providing more Filipinos homes and communities that offer the best living experience.

That’s why Glade Residences is set to be the newest residential oasis to thrive in Iloilo City. Discover your new home today.

For more information about SMDC’s Glade Residences visit www.smdc.com/properties/glade-residences/.