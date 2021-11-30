Smart offers wireless fiber-like speeds to Filipino homes with countryâ€™s first 5G Prepaid Home WiFi

Smart offers wireless fiber-like speeds to Filipino homes with country’s first 5G Prepaid Home WiFi

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine 5G leader and pioneer Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is bringing wireless fiber-like speeds to more Filipino homes as it makes available the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G, the country’s first-ever Prepaid Home WiFi powered by Smart 5G.

Perfect for families and multitaskers who use many gadgets simultaneously, the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G is an easy-to-use plug-and-play device that needs no wait for installation and can instantly connect up to 10 WiFi-enabled devices such as phones, tablets and laptops to power online activities with the next-level speeds of Smart 5G.

With it, users can send big files faster, make clear video conference calls, attend online classes with ease and enjoy a more immersive entertainment experience by streaming Ultra-HD videos and playing online games.

Smart is set to release the limited-edition version of the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G this month, featuring the artwork of award-winning illustrator Stephanie Bravo Semilla on the device, showing how high-speed Smart 5G connects families to their many passions from the comfort of their home.

Subscribers can soon get the limited-edition version of the device inclusive of 20 GB open-access data for P15,995.

Smart's most powerful Home WiFi device

“We are excited to finally bring the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G – our most powerful Home WiFi device – to Filipino homes to make it simpler and easier for families to experience the many game-changing benefits of ultrafast 5G,” said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Having a much faster and more reliable connection results in having more opportunities for quality time with our loved ones at home, so this makes for a perfect Christmas gift for the whole family. Ultimately, this further strengthens our thrust to provide Filipinos with amazing digital experiences and cutting-edge technology made simple by Smart,” she added.

Breakthrough features for faster connection

As Smart’s most powerful Home WiFi device, the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G comes with six 5G antennas for better signal capture, allowing for faster data speeds. It also supports 2NR Carrier Aggregation, a breakthrough feature that enables users to get wider indoor coverage and stable connection at home.

Subscribers can also set it up in seconds by just plugging it into a power source and turning it on to instantly connect to Smart 5G speeds in Smart 5G-covered areas. And because it’s prepaid, there’s no need to think about lock-in periods, monthly bills, or unwanted charges because of uncontrolled data use.

Register to data promos via the GigaLife App

Subscribers can conveniently manage their Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G by linking it to the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Storen and Huawei App Gallery. Through this one-stop super app, customers can check their data usage and balance, access a comprehensive list of Smart data bundles and packages and register to their preferred promos anytime.

With every transaction on the GigaLife app, subscribers can also earn and accumulate GigaPoints which they can use to redeem exclusive lifestyle rewards and data rebates, among others.

Philippines’ 5G pioneer and leader

The launch of Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G comes amid Smart’s aggressive nationwide 5G rollout. To date, Smart has expanded its 5G network to around 6,400 base stations across the country – the most extensive 5G coverage in the Philippines.

Smart is also the first local telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are specially designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the high-speed Smart 5G. Early this year, it also introduced the Smart Bro Rocket WiFi, the country’s first-ever 5G Pocket WiFi.

Fastest 5G mobile network in PH

The Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G is powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firms including Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, has recognized Smart as the Philippines’ fastest and most reliable 5G network for Q1-Q2 2021, with median download and upload speeds that are twice faster than the competition. Ookla has also cited Smart as the fastest mobile data network in the Philippines for the fourth consecutive year.

Recently, Smart also notched wins in all seven categories of the first 5G Experience Report for the Philippines by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal, including outright wins in 5G Availability, 5G Download Speed, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Video Experience and 5G Games Experience.

Power your home with the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G! To know more about the perfect Smart Bro devices and products to suit your lifestyle, visit smart.com.ph/bro.