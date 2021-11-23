



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Supplements

                        
Remembering the life of a philanthropic and benevolent leader

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 23, 2021 | 8:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Remembering the life of a philanthropic and benevolent leader
Dr. George Ty Siao Kian is remembered as a leader whose inspiring influence has moved others to rally together in sustaining a culture of empowerment.  
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Dr. George Ty Siao Kian cast a brilliant light in the many lives he has touched as one of the country’s business luminaries and foremost humanitarians.  



Today, he is remembered as a leader whose inspiring influence has moved others to rally together in sustaining a culture of empowerment.  



To this day, the late Metrobank Group Founder and Chairman’s nation-building legacy endures through the works of the conglomerate’s prolific social development arms, Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI).



The Group continues to embrace the philosophy of paying-it-forward, mirroring Dr. Ty’s belief that “leadership in business implied leadership in community service.”  






In support of the country’s fight against hunger and fond remembrance of Dr. Ty’s generosity, GTFI will implement a food augmentation program in 100 sites nationwide benefitting 10,000 families.



Likewise, Manila Tytana Colleges will implement a community food-sharing project for the labor sector, and Manila Doctors Hospital will establish an ecological vegetable garden that will support the feeding of social service patients. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      METROBANK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 No. 1 for three consecutive quarters:  realme maintains lead in PH smartphone rankings  for Q3 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
No. 1 for three consecutive quarters:  realme maintains lead in PH smartphone rankings  for Q3 2021


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q3 2021 is launching its #realmeWithYou campaign to celebrate with the Squad...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 realme launches latest smartphone in 8 Series, promises infinitely smooth performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
realme launches latest smartphone in 8 Series, promises infinitely smooth performance


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
realme, the Philippines’ number one smartphone brand for Q3 2021, invites Filipinos to do even more beyond their capabilities. It...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart gives back to subscribers with bigger, better GigaMania
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Smart gives back to subscribers with bigger, better GigaMania


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Win data packs, gadgets and a brand new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart partners with McDonald's Philippines in innovative program for teachers, students
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Smart partners with McDonald's Philippines in innovative program for teachers, students


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Smart has turned over Smart Bro Prepaid Pocket WiFi Advance kits for use at all the participating McDonald’s Classrooms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alveo&rsquo;s Bayview Heights: Coming home to nature
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Alveo’s Bayview Heights: Coming home to nature


                              

                                                                  By Ching M. Alano |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
This City of Golden Friendship, where people wear the biggest, warmest smiles, has struck gold in more ways than one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families are invited to attend the 10th OFW and Family Summit on November...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with