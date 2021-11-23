Remembering the life of a philanthropic and benevolent leader

Dr. George Ty Siao Kian is remembered as a leader whose inspiring influence has moved others to rally together in sustaining a culture of empowerment.

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. George Ty Siao Kian cast a brilliant light in the many lives he has touched as one of the country’s business luminaries and foremost humanitarians.

Today, he is remembered as a leader whose inspiring influence has moved others to rally together in sustaining a culture of empowerment.

To this day, the late Metrobank Group Founder and Chairman’s nation-building legacy endures through the works of the conglomerate’s prolific social development arms, Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI).

The Group continues to embrace the philosophy of paying-it-forward, mirroring Dr. Ty’s belief that “leadership in business implied leadership in community service.”

In support of the country’s fight against hunger and fond remembrance of Dr. Ty’s generosity, GTFI will implement a food augmentation program in 100 sites nationwide benefitting 10,000 families.

Likewise, Manila Tytana Colleges will implement a community food-sharing project for the labor sector, and Manila Doctors Hospital will establish an ecological vegetable garden that will support the feeding of social service patients.