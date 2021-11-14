



































































 




   

   









Supplements

                        
Villar encourages OFWs, families to join summit

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 14, 2021 | 9:42am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families are invited to attend the 10th OFW and Family Summit on November 19 via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Cynthia Villar has renewed her call to all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families to attend the 10th OFW and Family Summit on November 19, Friday, 9 a.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.



“We invite our OFWs and their families to participate virtually in the summit.  Registration is currently open at https://ofwsummit2021.villarsipag.org/registration/,” she said.



Villar said the theme for this year’s event is “Masiglang Kabuhayan Sa Bagong Panahon," which she believes is timely because we are all struggling to live a normal and happy life amid the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world economy. 



For the first time,  Villar related that the summit will be held virtually to ensure the protection of the participants as we are still facing a global health crisis.



The senator, a known advocate of OFWs, has been encouraging our migrant workers and their families to join this occasion, assuring that the knowledge they can get from here would be a useful tool in their working abroad.



"This is an opportunity for them to  learn how to protect  their hard-earned money against scammers and how to invest them wisely.  We also want to ensure their welfare and protection abroad and those of their loved ones who were left behind in the country,"  stressed Villar.



“Aside from teaching our OFWs how to wisely invest their savings and grow their income, it is equally important to educate them on their rights and how  not to fall victims of human trafficking, illegal recruitment and investment scams," she added.



Participants will also have a chance to win a house and lot, pangkabuhayan package and other prizes.



The event, convened  by the Villar Family together and Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG), is their annual offering to our OFWs who have been sacrificing their lives to give their families a decent and comfortable life. 



“Through the dollar remittances they sent back home, our OFWs also help keep the country’s economy afloat amid the pandemic,” also emphasized Villar who said the annual event is a way of the Villar Family to say "thank you" to our OFWs. 



She expects thousands of OFWs and their beneficiaries to participate in this virtual event wherein they can interact anew with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

