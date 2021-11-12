Quality beyond the basics: Sustainable homes await future residents of DataLand

For nine years, real estate company DataLand, Inc. has been going the extra mile to reassure their customers of quality-built homes that may go well beyond the years. As the real estate arm of Quadruple ‘A’ certified construction company DDT Konstract Inc. (DDTKI), DataLand's properties are built on innovative materials made for structural sustainability.

MANILA, Philippines — In a lot of aspects, change is evident throughout our everyday lives. The unexpected turn of events brought by the pandemic is proof of the constant uncertainty of things which is why most prefer the reassurance of sustainability.

DDT Konstract, Inc. is one of the few select Quadruple "A" rated construction companies in the Philippines with over 20 years of recognized industry track record, helping the Philippines’ biggest real estate developers create and finish their innovative projects from office buildings to residential condominiums to hotels and commercial developments.

The Silk Residences Actual Photo and The Silk Residences Hotel-Like Grand Lobby Photo Release

“With our parent company DDT Konstract having more than 20 years of experience in building residential projects, high rise towers—that’s enough for us to understand all the experiences of the developers that we served during those years,” Rouen Abel Raz, vice president for sales and marketing at DataLand, said.

DDT Konstract, Inc. is largely invested in one of the most advanced precast systems in the country, the latest innovation in construction, which uses a robotic system in producing concrete precast elements that are more sustainable than conventional materials. The Data Precast Systems, Inc. (DPSI) uses state-of-the-art precasting equipment from Finland.

DDT Konstract’s Vice President for Legal and Business Development Joseph Garcia explained that DataLand properties use precast materials which entail fire resistant, moisture resistant and sound proof walls for units that are built to last throughout the residents’ stay.

“We’ve got a Finland technology—the Data Precast Systems—that is capable of producing concrete precast elements of various sizes for our different projects and different requirements. This means there is a stronger and more reliable construction technology and even a faster turnaround or turnover that uses lesser manpower in delivering projects,” Garcia said.

Photo Release The Ivywall Resort Panglao

On top of its durable high-quality materials being used for its projects, DataLand has what is dubbed as "Five Ds" standards.

These include: Desirable location: which is central and convenient with access to daily necessities; Delightful amenities that build communities and enrich life; Deal is real as it uses only high-quality materials and workmanship that provide great value for money; Dedicated property management team that ensures quality living while preserving the property’s investment value; and the DDT Konstract Quadruple "A" seal of quality that ensures their buildings are built-to-last.

“While there is no shortage of properties for sale, there is, however, a clamor for more quality residential developments—an issue that urgently needs to be addressed. At DataLand, we make sure each project we introduce to the market delivers our promise of quality beyond the basics. We are in touch with the needs and aspirations of our market. For example, the projects have more livable space and is designed to accommodate bigger units. Homeowners are assured that they get more than just the bare structure as units, making all units highly livable upon turnover” DataLand president Engr. Andrea Marie Tamayo-Ulep said.

She believes DataLand is doing something right, “New homes must be long-lasting as this is the first thing that buyers consider for their hard-earned money. These individuals and families appreciate quality materials and good craftsmanship, space, practical planning, natural light and convenient locations.”

DataLand’s properties include The Olive Place along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City; The Silk Residences along Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sta. Mesa, Manila; The Miren Enclaves in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; MyCube, a unique dormitel along the National Highway in Binan, Laguna; the DDT Sky Tower, a 60 storey iconic office development along EDSA corner Mother Ignacia Avenue in Quezon City, The Ivywall Hotel in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, The Ivywwall Resort Panglao in Bohol and its most recently launched premier township development in Tuguegarao City—the North Gateway Business Park.

For more information about DataLand, Inc. properties visit www.datalandinc.com or reach them through email at info@dataland.ph and phone at 0917 629 1674. — FAITH YUEN WEI RAGASA