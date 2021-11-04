Villars congratulate winners in the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge 2021, cite significant contributions to the nation

Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is a competition designed to encourage and empower youth organizations to embark on social enterprises that made a significant impact in reducing poverty in their respective communities.

MANILA, Philippines — Citing their efforts to help ward off poverty amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, former Secretary Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Land Paolo Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar led the awarding ceremonies and congratulated the winners of the 4th Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge.

"We know it is more challenging this year because of the situation we are all in, but you all rose to the occasion despite the challenges. We hope you will continue your winning ways in helping our fellow Filipinos beat poverty," Sen. Villar told the winners.

Rep. Villar recognized the selfless act of the youth in helping their communities and chosen beneficiaries through their hardships at this time when self-preservation is the most important thing in this health and economic crisis.

"This is youth empowerment. You have proven that despite your young age, you can maximize your potential to bring much-needed hope and joy to your communities," she said.

Photo Release Senator Cynthia Villar, Former DPWH Sec.Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and Vista Land President and CEO Paolo Villar led the virtual awarding ceremonies of this year's Villar SIPAG Youth Challenge.

For his part, the former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar told the youth, "Let this award remind you that we believe in you and in the causes of your social enterprises."

He said the program intends not merely to encourage the youth to engage in business for profit or livelihood but also goes beyond lifting them and their families from the cycle of an impoverished life. It is also about change.

"Through the deeds and little causes you advocate with your social enterprises, you spark change for the betterment of our society," he added.

Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is a competition designed to encourage and empower youth organizations to embark on social enterprises that made a significant impact in reducing poverty in their respective communities.

Photo Release Recipients of the 4th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge

Participants were composed of college students, out-of-school youth, young professionals and young entrepreneurs among others.

Each organization received a P100,000 cash incentive and the highly coveted Villar SIPAG Award trophy.

This year’s award recipients are:

Christian Youth Fellowship - NCR ,Quezon City Tanghalan ng Mandaluyong, Inc. - NCR, Mandaluyong City Pinablin 4H Calasiao, Inc. - REGION 1 Calasiao,Pangasinan Rice-Up Farmers, Incorporated - Region 3 Lubao, Pampanga Youth for Mindoro Calapan - Region 4B Oriental Mindoro Borres Youth Leadership Institute Inc. - Region 6 Roxas City, Capiz Cebuano Youth Ambassadors, Incorporated - Region 7 Cebu City,Cebu Shadow Arts Theater Organization - Region 8 Palo, Leyte Vitali 4-H Club - Region 9 Vitali, Zamboanga City Youth Cooperative for Ecological Protection - Region 10 Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City Peace Creed Philippines - Region 12 Midsayap,North Cotabato E-Agrikultura Farmers Organization, Inc. - CARAGA Region Butuan City

The senator noted that the entries to the poverty reduction challenge underwent rigid evaluation and comprehensive screenings. They also had to meet specific criteria like sustainability and successful poverty reduction strategy.

She assured that the Villar SIPAG, where she sits as director, will continue to recognize the outstanding youth-led groups or enterprises that have made a significant impact on poverty reduction in their communities