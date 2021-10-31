Makati upholds safe city standards with new security measures in central business district

Makati pushed for the creation of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, to give people greater mobility and offer them a safer and enhanced walking experience, allowing access to a variety of establishments within a 15-minute walk.

MANILA, Philippines — Makati is renowned as the center of business, lifestyle, entertainment and culture, a reputation that they’ve cultivated over the span of many years. Hailed as one of the most liveable cities in the country, Makati continuously invests in efforts to ensure that the city maintains this prominence.

This vibrant, dynamic city, dubbed “The city that makes it all happen,” is bustling with life, owing to the diverse mix of residents that call it home, as well as the slew of people that come in daily both for work and play.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, the city remains vibrant, thanks to a plethora of outdoor and street life activations, such as the Makati Street Meet at Rada and Leviste Streets, Makati Al Fresco Parklets, Solaris Park food trucks and Riverside Sessions at Circuit Makati, al fresco dining initiatives that allow people to safely converge in open spaces and outside the confines of buildings.

One of the key aspects that Makati gives utmost importance to is security. In line with this, the Makati Central Estate Association (MACEA) recently implemented added security measures as part of its commitment to constantly upgrade its services and ensure the safety of the Makati community.

Apart from deploying additional MACEA guards and barangay tanods around its two residential enclaves, the Salcedo and Legaspi Villages, they are also increasing the frequency of its Oplan Sita or checkpoints within the enclaves in coordination with the Makati PNP.

In order to ensure faster response in case of emergencies, MACEA’s hotline (0917-111-1548) was disseminated, along with a Community help desk that will be manned around the clock by MACEA guards, barangay tanods and PNP personnel. MACEA also shared that it plans to install more CCTV cameras around the city.

With its dynamic mix of high and low-rise infrastructures, as well as vibrant and secure residential and business enclaves, Makati is indeed a melting pot of cultures and the pulsating hub of the capital, where people choose to live, work and play.