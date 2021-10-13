Cocolife, Cocolife Healthcare named Best Philippine Insurance Company and Healthcare Insurance Provider by IBM Awards

Cocolife was recently awarded as the Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our economy and our lives, the future looks bleak for every Juan.

Now, Filipinos are paying closer attention to ensure the safety of their families' future by getting life and health insurance coverage.

Your partner for life

Photo Release Cocolife Healthcare was recognized as the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.

As a brand Filipino families trust, Cocolife was recently awarded as the Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines 2021, while Cocolife Healthcare was recognized as the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.

Spanning countries across the globe, the prestigious award has been recognizing the achievements of various industrial talents, global leaders, corporates and others in the international field of business and finance.

The award prides itself on “honoring all those who strive harder for achieving supreme quality-backed services.” It is no small feat that Cocolife was able to snag not just its first international award, but two awards in this year’s run of the IBM Awards.

Much of it can be attributed to Cocolife’s new management, which took over a short two years ago.

“These two awards are sources of inspiration for Cocolife to do even better as we go along. It is a validation of our commitment to excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people,” says Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon.

Cocolife’s mission of service has truly permeated all levels of Cocolife — from top to bottom.

“Our mindset has always been about service — all of our systems, process improvements and even our constant desire to achieve excellent corporate governance is really meant to serve our people better,” Loon added.

But this care doesn’t just extend to Cocolife’s customers but also their own employees. Despite unemployment rates rising due to the pandemic, Cocolife employees were able to keep their jobs while retaining their salaries and benefits.

Photo Release Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon

App, app and away!

Cocolife’s recent development of its mobile app was able to fill a gap in an industry that was and is still reliant on physical transactions.

With restrictions barring a lot of non-essential activities, Cocolife had to innovate and take advantage of technology to be able to reach more Filipinos with their service.

The Cocolife mobile app can be seen as an important step in revolutionizing the industry and in pushing forward the future of insurance.

Cocolife Protect and Protect Plus, together with Cocolife FLEXI were innovative insurance products that helped Cocolife distinguish itself from other companies by pivoting to better suit client needs, especially during the pandemic.

Photo Release Cocolife Healthcare Division EVP and Chief Franz Joie D. Araque

Here to serve

Cocolife Healthcare’s win for the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider is also well-deserved. Not only has Cocolife Healthcare established partnerships with top companies in the Philippines, it’s also ISO-certified and IC-regulated.

For Cocolife Healthcare, serving the Filipino people not only means providing relevant services to their clients, but also taking care of the people who make things possible.

Cocolife Healthcare has fulfilled around 800 million COVID-19-related claims, which was greatly due to their wide network of accredited partners across the Philippines. Not only that, but Cocolife Healthcare has also developed a mobile app in lieu of the pandemic restrictions.

Aimed at providing seamless and prompt transactions between clients and Cocolife Healthcare employees and providers, the mobile app greatly improves customer experience by providing safe and speedy transactions. After all, with the recent surge in COVID-19, any additional health and safety measure can make a difference.

Cocolife and Cocolife Healthcare credit their achievements to their people and their drive in serving the Filipino public despite the hardships compounded by the pandemic.

“This recognition is a stamp of approval that we are a leading health insurer for the Filipinos. It is consistent with our commitment of providing quality insurance products and services for Filipinos, and to have a better nation with our countrymen who are financially secure to face the daily struggles of life,” said Cocolife Healthcare Division EVP and Chief Franz Joie D. Araque.

However, Cocolife and Cocolife Healthcare aren’t satisfied just yet.

“This is only the beginning of our journey in realizing our dream of being a world-class insurance and healthcare provider for Filipinos by Filipinos,” concluded Loon.

For more information, visit the Cocolife websitea at https://www.cocolife.com/.