



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Supplements

                        
Cocolife, Cocolife Healthcare named Best Philippine Insurance Company and Healthcare Insurance Provider by IBM Awards

                        

                        
Denise Nicole Uy - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2021 | 8:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Cocolife, Cocolife Healthcare named Best Philippine Insurance Company and Healthcare Insurance Provider by IBM Awards
Cocolife was recently awarded as the Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our economy and our lives, the future looks bleak for every Juan.



Now, Filipinos are paying closer attention to ensure the safety of their families' future by getting life and health insurance coverage.  



Your partner for life







Cocolife Healthcare was recognized as the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.

Photo Release









As a brand Filipino families trust, Cocolife was recently awarded as the Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines 2021, while Cocolife Healthcare was recognized as the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider Philippines 2021 by the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards.



Spanning countries across the globe, the prestigious award has been recognizing the achievements of various industrial talents, global leaders, corporates and others in the international field of business and finance.



The award prides itself on “honoring all those who strive harder for achieving supreme quality-backed services.” It is no small feat that Cocolife was able to snag not just its first international award, but two awards in this year’s run of the IBM Awards.



Much of it can be attributed to Cocolife’s new management, which took over a short two years ago.



“These two awards are sources of inspiration for Cocolife to do even better as we go along. It is a validation of our commitment to excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people,” says Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon.



Cocolife’s mission of service has truly permeated all levels of Cocolife — from top to bottom.



“Our mindset has always been about service — all of our systems, process improvements and even our constant desire to achieve excellent corporate governance is really meant to serve our people better,” Loon added. 



But this care doesn’t just extend to Cocolife’s customers but also their own employees. Despite unemployment rates rising due to the pandemic, Cocolife employees were able to keep their jobs while retaining their salaries and benefits.  







Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Martin Loon

Photo Release









App, app and away!



Cocolife’s recent development of its mobile app was able to fill a gap in an industry that was and is still reliant on physical transactions.



With restrictions barring a lot of non-essential activities, Cocolife had to innovate and take advantage of technology to be able to reach more Filipinos with their service. 



The Cocolife mobile app can be seen as an important step in revolutionizing the industry and in pushing forward the future of insurance.



Cocolife Protect and Protect Plus, together with Cocolife FLEXI were innovative insurance products that helped Cocolife distinguish itself from other companies by pivoting to better suit client needs, especially during the pandemic. 







Cocolife Healthcare Division EVP and Chief Franz Joie D. Araque

Photo Release









Here to serve



Cocolife Healthcare’s win for the Most Outstanding Healthcare Provider is also well-deserved. Not only has Cocolife Healthcare established partnerships with top companies in the Philippines, it’s also ISO-certified and IC-regulated.



For Cocolife Healthcare, serving the Filipino people not only means providing relevant services to their clients, but also taking care of the people who make things possible. 



Cocolife Healthcare has fulfilled around 800 million COVID-19-related claims, which was greatly due to their wide network of accredited partners across the Philippines. Not only that, but Cocolife Healthcare has also developed a mobile app in lieu of the pandemic restrictions.



Aimed at providing seamless and prompt transactions between clients and Cocolife Healthcare employees and providers, the mobile app greatly improves customer experience by providing safe and speedy transactions. After all, with the recent surge in COVID-19, any additional health and safety measure can make a difference.



Cocolife and Cocolife Healthcare credit their achievements to their people and their drive in serving the Filipino public despite the hardships compounded by the pandemic.



“This recognition is a stamp of approval that we are a leading health insurer for the Filipinos. It is consistent with our commitment of providing quality insurance products and services for Filipinos, and to have a better nation with our countrymen who are financially secure to face the daily struggles of life,” said Cocolife Healthcare Division EVP and Chief Franz Joie D. Araque.                       



However, Cocolife and Cocolife Healthcare aren’t satisfied just yet.



“This is only the beginning of our journey in realizing our dream of being a world-class insurance and healthcare provider for Filipinos by Filipinos,” concluded Loon.



 



For more information, visit the Cocolife websitea at https://www.cocolife.com/.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      COCOLIFE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cocolife, Cocolife Healthcare named Best Philippine Insurance Company and Healthcare Insurance Provider by IBM Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Cocolife, Cocolife Healthcare named Best Philippine Insurance Company and Healthcare Insurance Provider by IBM Awards


                              

                                                                  By Denise Nicole Uy |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As a brand Filipino families trust, Cocolife was recently awarded as the Most Outstanding Life Insurance Company Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Princess Kristha Singh wins Miss CopperMask special award in Miss Universe Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Princess Kristha Singh wins Miss CopperMask special award in Miss Universe Philippines


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Miss CopperMask for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is Princess Kristha Singh from Pasig. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines names Miss JC Organic Barley
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines names Miss JC Organic Barley


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Miss JC Organic Barley for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cage-free egg production system gains traction in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Cage-free egg production system gains traction in the Philippines


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The cage-free revolution in the country is underway and Animal Kingdom Foundation Inc. (AKF), a local NGO, has been leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines names Janela Joy Cuaton of Albay as Miss K-Pads
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines names Janela Joy Cuaton of Albay as Miss K-Pads


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The Miss K-Pads for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is Janela Joy Cuaton of Albay. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Space and luxury, redefined at The Albany
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Space and luxury, redefined at The Albany


                              

                                                                  By Steph Zubiri |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
What exactly defines a luxurious home today? I believe at the top of the list would be timeless and intelligent design. Good...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with