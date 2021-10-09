



































































 




   

   









Miss Universe Philippines names Miss JC Organic Barley

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
October 9, 2021 | 10:12am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna is Miss JC Organic Barley.
MANILA, Philippines — Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna is Miss JC Organic Barley.



The Miss Universe Philippines recently concluded its 2021 pageant with a new set of beauty queens who will be representing the Philippines on the international stage.



Throughout the journey of 28 women from all over the Philippines who competed for the most coveted crown, they all stayed safe and healthy with JC Organic Barley, but one of them simply stood out from the rest.



The Miss JC Organic Barley for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna. Bautista embodies the true super queen, a woman of wellness just like JC Organic Barley which is the Superfood of the Queens.






The Miss JC Organic Barley special awardee will receive P300,000 cash plus gift packs and billboard exposure in EDSA (together with the crowned Miss Universe Philippines and the other two winners of JC Special awards).



 



For more information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialOrganicBarley/. #MissUniversPHxJCOrganicBarley #MissUniversePhilippines #JCOrganicBarley


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

