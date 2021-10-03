






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Supplements

                        
Stunning remodeling ideas for your kitchen

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
October 3, 2021 | 8:33am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Stunning remodeling ideas for your kitchen
Discover the multitude of inspirations below that you can achieve with Wilcon Depot.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When you’re planning to modernize and update your kitchen space—making it more functional and stylish than before, there are endless designs that showcase modern style, colorful patterns, trendy look, and even luxurious flair. So make a big move in creating a stunning statement and adding an aesthetic quality to the heart of your home.



Here are kitchen design ideas that can help you transform your space into the most gorgeous and outstanding cooking area. Discover the multitude of inspirations below that you can achieve with Wilcon Depot.



Sparkling gray statement



Achieve this sparkling gray look for a beautiful and understated space. Adding small-sized hexagonal mosaic tiles with a grand geometric design can make a more compact feeling in your kitchen.



This eye-catching backsplash shines and adds visual interest that perfectly complements a stainless steel sink and faucet. It creates a warm and welcoming feeling in your space. Finishing the design with a canopy rangehood for a glamorous cohesive look.







Picasso Mosaic Peel & Stick TilesCrown single-bowl sink, Birke pull-out faucet, Hamden Chimney type rangehood


Photo Release









Retro flair trend



If you want to envelop your space with vibrant colors, bold figures and intricate patterns, this retro flair trend is perfect for you. Make an instant makeover for your kitchen interiors with old-fashioned tile designs.



To give your room a vintage look and appreciate its classic beauty, you could install a new antique granite countertop. Upgrading your cooking area with this modern, traditional black induction hob can create a contrasting balance in your space. You can also opt to replace your cabinet handles that will ultimately transform your space with an undeniably timeless look.









Roman Vintage D.Abersa Ornato tiles, Franke Induction Hob, Direct Hardware cabinet handles and China Natural Granite



Photo Release









Patchwork fashion



Amazingly, infusing a patchwork design is a favorite choice for homeowners with its fun details and stunning patterns. It can make your kitchen space have a personal touch with its superb and colorful decoration.



Show off the best patchwork look in your kitchen with these backsplash tiles that feature a mix and match fashion of different but equally beautiful designs. You can indulge in a simplistic single bowl quartz sink for a clean, streamlined look.



Adding beautiful vases of flowers also gives a positive and refreshing mood. While hanging a white pendant lamp with a wood touch would never go out of style as it brings a perfect look supplementing your wood-looking floor tiles.









Herberia Smart Decoro Lovely tiles, Quartex quartz sink, Gardenia Orchidea floor tiles, Heim potted artificial plant and Alphalux pendant light



Photo Release









Black and white luxe touch



There’s nothing more luxurious and sophisticated than having a black and white kitchen space. Using the most popular subway backsplash tiles, you can create a seamless look from your kitchen walls and countertop.



To add interest to your kitchen, try matching your white subway tiles in a deep black fragranite sink to create a dramatic contrast of neutrals for an understated complementing look for your space.



Next, fill your kitchen with black paper and cutlery holders and gleaming black pendant lamps for a monochromatic overall look. Finally, pair it with leather bar stools as an accent for your space that would add some glam.









Heim bar chair, Alphalux pendant light, Valentia Metropolitan White and Black tiles, Franke Fragranite sink, Home Basics kitchen paper holder and cutlery holder



Photo Release









With these kitchen design inspirations, you can now visualize the next look of your kitchen space. Nail all the designs and achieve what you want for your space when you shop from the wide array of home improvement and building needs at Wilcon Depot.



You can visit and shop any of their 69 Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials stores nationwide or shop online at Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.



Explore the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers, ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Houseware, Outdoor Living, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, Tools, Automotives, Paints & Sundries and other DIY items.



To ensure a safe and convenient shopping environment in all Wilcon stores, the company continuously implements safety protocols for the health and well-being of both employees and valued customers.



You can also shop through your Personal Shopper with the Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver service. For the list of participating stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, click this link: www.wilcon.com.ph/content/328-bcc-branches.



Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour. An online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App. Customers can contact the nearest stores, and the Wilcon team will take you on a virtual tour where you can explore the available products inside their physical stores.



 Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, InstaPay, PesoNet, WeChat and Alipay for customers’ convenience.



 



For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      WILCON
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos can now access Spotify&rsquo;s premium and mini plans on PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Filipinos can now access Spotify’s premium and mini plans on PayMaya


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Enjoy a complimentary 7-day Spotify Premium trial on PayMay

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 You can now switch to Smart without changing your mobile number via MNP
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
You can now switch to Smart without changing your mobile number via MNP


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
MNP, which is covered by the MNP Act or RA 11202,  enables Filipinos to retain their mobile number even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-pads from JC supports Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
K-pads from JC supports Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
K-pads is Miss Universe Philippines' official feminine care partner. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 teams up with JC Organic Barley Juice
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 teams up with JC Organic Barley Juice


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The country's most prestigious beauty pageant Miss Universe Philippines 2021 has partnered with JC Organic Barley, dubbed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unlocking the key&nbsp;(elements)&nbsp;to Japanese architecture
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Unlocking the key (elements) to Japanese architecture


                              

                                                                  By Lai Reyes |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
But what is it that makes Japanese architecture—and homes in particular—so distinct, interesting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Food galore, figure-friendly meals, unique Pinoy crafts and fashion finds at Ayala Malls' amaZING app
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Food galore, figure-friendly meals, unique Pinoy crafts and fashion finds at Ayala Malls' amaZING app


                              

                                                                  By Ching M. Alano |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Discovere the sheer joy of shopping (and dining) from the comforts of home with Ayala Malls' simply amaZING app.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with