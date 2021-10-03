Stunning remodeling ideas for your kitchen

MANILA, Philippines — When you’re planning to modernize and update your kitchen space—making it more functional and stylish than before, there are endless designs that showcase modern style, colorful patterns, trendy look, and even luxurious flair. So make a big move in creating a stunning statement and adding an aesthetic quality to the heart of your home.

Here are kitchen design ideas that can help you transform your space into the most gorgeous and outstanding cooking area. Discover the multitude of inspirations below that you can achieve with Wilcon Depot.

Sparkling gray statement

Achieve this sparkling gray look for a beautiful and understated space. Adding small-sized hexagonal mosaic tiles with a grand geometric design can make a more compact feeling in your kitchen.

This eye-catching backsplash shines and adds visual interest that perfectly complements a stainless steel sink and faucet. It creates a warm and welcoming feeling in your space. Finishing the design with a canopy rangehood for a glamorous cohesive look.

Retro flair trend

If you want to envelop your space with vibrant colors, bold figures and intricate patterns, this retro flair trend is perfect for you. Make an instant makeover for your kitchen interiors with old-fashioned tile designs.

To give your room a vintage look and appreciate its classic beauty, you could install a new antique granite countertop. Upgrading your cooking area with this modern, traditional black induction hob can create a contrasting balance in your space. You can also opt to replace your cabinet handles that will ultimately transform your space with an undeniably timeless look.

Patchwork fashion

Amazingly, infusing a patchwork design is a favorite choice for homeowners with its fun details and stunning patterns. It can make your kitchen space have a personal touch with its superb and colorful decoration.

Show off the best patchwork look in your kitchen with these backsplash tiles that feature a mix and match fashion of different but equally beautiful designs. You can indulge in a simplistic single bowl quartz sink for a clean, streamlined look.

Adding beautiful vases of flowers also gives a positive and refreshing mood. While hanging a white pendant lamp with a wood touch would never go out of style as it brings a perfect look supplementing your wood-looking floor tiles.

Black and white luxe touch

There’s nothing more luxurious and sophisticated than having a black and white kitchen space. Using the most popular subway backsplash tiles, you can create a seamless look from your kitchen walls and countertop.

To add interest to your kitchen, try matching your white subway tiles in a deep black fragranite sink to create a dramatic contrast of neutrals for an understated complementing look for your space.

Next, fill your kitchen with black paper and cutlery holders and gleaming black pendant lamps for a monochromatic overall look. Finally, pair it with leather bar stools as an accent for your space that would add some glam.

With these kitchen design inspirations, you can now visualize the next look of your kitchen space.

