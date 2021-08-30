Hidilyn Diaz raises the bar and makes the Smart move

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz joins Team Smart as its newest ambassador, a collaboration aligned with the thrust of the country’s leading mobile services provider to empower and inspire Filipino athletes and its millions of subscribers.

Much like Hidilyn, love of sports has always been deeply ingrained in the Smart DNA. The telco has been doing its share of heavy lifting to provide support for our athletes both at home and on the international stage. In fact, Smart has been a part of Hidilyn's journey since 2016.

Moreover, the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) has always been in Hidilyn’s corner, giving constant support from then until now. This partnership with Hidilyn came as no surprise because Smart and Hidilyn are coming from years of shared passion in heeding the call for a stronger nation.

Uplifting the nation in her winning moment

“Hidilyn has given us something priceless amidst the challenges we all face. In her winning moment, she uplifted all of us and reminded the whole nation what triumph feels like,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Hidilyn’s historic success is every Filipino’s success story. She is committed more than ever to keep on inspiring Filipinos, and we want to work with her in telling new stories of hope, inspiration and excellence. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with another world-class Filipino athlete in Hidilyn,” she added.

Hidilyn is joining Smart's value brand TNT to be the latest Katropa championing Filipino values among the youth—simple at totoo, mapangarap, madiskarte, positibo and makatropa.

TNT aims to support local talents and help give them the platform to showcase their talent to the world, and the brand is also proud to have Hidilyn be a part of their family to spread positivity and inspire the Filipino youth in chasing and achieving their dreams.

“Andito ako lumalaban para sa Pilipinas,” said Hidilyn. “I don’t want to give up for myself and for you because young athletes deserve a role model who doesn’t give up on her dreams. This is one of the reasons why I decided to partner with Smart and TNT, so we may continue to inspire others. Smart is also like home to me. It’s a brand that has always been there for me from way back.”

“At TNT, we’ve seen how Hidilyn displayed resilience in the face of challenges and how she overcame these and achieved her dreams. She is indeed a role model that the Kabataang Pinoys can truly identify with and take inspiration from and we look forward to her being our newest KaTropa” said Miriam Z. Choa, Smart FVP and head of Prepaid Business.

Fastest 5G network in the Philippines

Like Hidilyn, Smart also continues to raise the bar when it comes to bringing Filipinos closer to their passions powered by the Philippines' fastest 5G network.

Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently cited Smart as the country's fastest 5G mobile network for the first half of 2021. Smart notched the top place in the country with a Speed ScoreTM of 204.81, posting median download and upload speeds of 220.66 Mbps and 20.61 Mbps, respectively based on 237,142 user-initiated 5G tests taken with Speedtest in the Philippines.

Smart has also reasserted its dominance as the Philippines' fastest mobile network for the fourth year in a row, based on analysis by Ookla of tests taken with Speedtest® covering the first half of 2021

On the other hand, Smart scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service, including Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice App).

