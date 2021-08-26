






































































 




   

   









Get the biggest discounts, deals of up to 50% off in realmeâ€™s Shopee Super Brand Day Sale
With amazing deals, discounts and vouchers, realme’s Shopee Super Brand Day sale is a testament to the brand’s mission of providing the best digital lifestyle experience for every Filipino.
Get the biggest discounts, deals of up to 50% off in realme's Shopee Super Brand Day Sale

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 26, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The year 2021 has truly been an incredible year for realme as it was recently hailed the no. 1 smartphone brand in the Philippines for the first two quarters, and with its global milestone of reaching 100-million fans worldwide.



As a tribute to the realme Squad for their continuous support, the brand is set to launch its biggest ever Shopee Super Brand Day Sale on August 26 to 28.



The sale is in line with realme’s month-long Global Fan Festival celebration this month which has been jam-packed with a remarkable roster of events, promos and other initiatives dedicated to the brand’s loyal Filipino fans.



With amazing deals, discounts and vouchers, realme’s Shopee Super Brand Day sale is a testament to the brand’s mission of providing the best digital lifestyle experience for every Filipino.






Starting at 12 a.m. on August 26, the Squad can shop for their favorite realme smartphones and realme TechLife products at exciting deals of up to 50% off on selected devices. Fans can avail of the well-loved C-Series: the realme C11 2021, the realme C21Y, and the realme C25S, all with a P1,000 discount.



The recently launched 5G game-changer, the realme 8 5G, will also be available for only P9,490 (P1,500 off suggested retail price), while the realme 7 will be up for grabs at only P9,990 (P5,000 off SRP).



To make one’s stay-at-home experience more delightful, realme TechLife products will also be available at discounted rates. realme’s stylish smart audio products such as the realme Buds Air 2 will be available at 50% off, and the realme Buds Q2 can be purchased at P400 off.



Other AIoT products on sale include the realme Watch 2 and the realme Watch 2 Pro, both at P1,000 off, and the realme Smart TV at P3,000 off.



In addition to the big discounts offered, Shopee vouchers will also be available for use when you use ShopeePay. These include Free Shipping vouchers, Shopee Mall discount vouchers for an extra 10% off, and cashback vouchers guaranteeing 8% cashback from your transactions.



With all these surprises and more, realme’s Shopee Super Brand Day Sale is definitely one you wouldn’t want to miss!



 



To check out other exciting offers during realme’s biggest Shopee sale this year, visit realme’s official Shopee page. 



For more info, updates, and other surprises, be sure to follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #DareToBeYouwithrealme #realmePH


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

