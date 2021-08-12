






































































 




   

   









Based on Ookla’s analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 2021, Samsung and Apple devices in the Philippines are fastest on Smart’s 5G mobile network.
Samsung, Apple devices are fastest on Smart network – Ookla

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2021 - 4:25pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Samsung and Apple users in the Philippines can expect their devices to perform at their fastest on the Smart network, according to a recent evaluation by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analytics.    



Based on Ookla’s analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 2021, Samsung and Apple devices in the Philippines are fastest on Smart’s 5G mobile network. Moreover, Samsung and Apple devices in the country are fastest on Smart across all network technologies tested during the same period.   



Samsung and Apple are the world’s top two smartphone vendors with global sales reaching 253 million units and 199.8 million units, respectively, by end-2020, as reported by international research firm Gartner.   



“Speed is a key metric in our increasingly digital world. That’s why we at Smart are honored to be able to simply deliver a superior customer experience to Filipinos and empower them with the country’s fastest mobile network as they pursue their passions,” Jane Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said.  



Fastest across various network technologies



In Q2 2021, Samsung devices on Smart 5G network posted a median download speed of 277.44 Mbps (versus Globe 5G’s 110.26 Mbps) and median upload speed of 29.68 Mbps (versus Globe’s 9.93 Mbps).   



In the same period, Apple devices on the Smart 5G network posted a median download speed of 208.76 Mbps (versus Globe 5G’s 112.12 Mbps) and median upload speed of 20.25 Mbps  (versus Globe 5G’s 8.01 Mbps).   



On the other hand, Samsung devices were fastest on Smart across all network technologies, posting median download speed of 28.34 Mbps (versus Globe’s 15.33 Mbps) and median upload speed of 6.45 Mbps (versus Globe’s 3.77 Mbps).   



Apple devices were also fastest on Smart across all network technologies, with a median download speed of 39.66 Mbps (versus Globe’s 22.23 Mbps) and median upload speed of 6.34 Mbps (versus Globe’s 4.6 Mbps).    



Testament to exceptional performance   



This device report came on the heels of Ookla’s latest report citing Smart’s as the country's fastest 5G network in the Philippines for the first half of 2021.    



Smart also recently reaffirmed its dominance as the country’s fastest mobile network for the fourth year in a row, based on analysis by Ookla of tests taken with Speedtest® covering the first half of 2021.     



“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Smart with two awards for Fastest 5G Mobile Network and Fastest Mobile Network in the Philippines. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 2021 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest,” Ookla CEO Doug Suttles said in a statement.   



Smart’s level of performance has been enabled by Smart's mobile network, including its 5G network, now fired up in more than 4,000 sites nationwide making it the country's first, fastest and widest 5G network. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

