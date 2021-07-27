






































































 




   







   















Connect to the countryâ€™s fastest network with new Signature Plan Lite at only P599 per month
Signature Plan Lite comes in two options: a SIM-Only version that you can instantly activate and use on your 4G or 5G device, or a device plan that lets you add a Smart-5G certified smartphone that suits your budget.
Connect to the country's fastest network with new Signature Plan Lite at only P599 per month

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 27, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Taking your digital experiences to the next level powered by the country's fastest network is now simpler than ever as leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has launched Signature Plan Lite, its most affordable postpaid plan yet at only P599 per month.



Signature Plan Lite comes with the right amount of data for your needs, unlimited calls and texts to all networks, bucketed call minutes to any PLDT landline number—specially designed to cater to the rising number of Filipinos who need a high-speed and reliable connection for all their productivity and entertainment needs.



Superior network for a superior digital experience



“Smart’s superior network offers a superior digital experience. By launching our most affordable postpaid plan yet, we aim to empower more Filipinos with this differentiated experience so they can simply achieve more in their chosen career or passion,” Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said. 



Signature Plan Lite comes in two options: a SIM-Only version that you can instantly activate and use on your 4G or 5G device, or a device plan that lets you add a Smart-5G certified smartphone that suits your budget.



The Signature Lite SIM-Only version comes with 5GB monthly data allocation, Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks, and 100 minutes of calls to any PLDT landline number.



On the other hand, Signature Lite with Device comes with 2.5GB monthly data, Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks, and 25 minutes of calls to any PLDT landline number for only P599 per month. 



For a minimal one-time cash-out, subscribers are also entitled to choose from a wide range of Smart 5G-certified devices, which include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (P3,200 cash-out), realme 8 5G (P5,400), OPPO A74 5G (P5,700), and very soon, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (P4,840).



Safe and hassle-free virtual appointment



Signature Plan Lite is available to new subscribers as well as existing postpaid customers looking to add new lines or renew their plan.



Customers may sign up for Signature Plan Lite through hassle-free applications at Smart Stores nationwide. For greater safety and convenience, customers may  also opt to book for a virtual appointment with the nearest Smart Store via stay.smart/open



Signature Plan Lite will also soon be available via the Smart Online Store.



Country’s fastest 5G and 4G networks



Smart Signature customers can enjoy the best digital experiences powered by the country’s fastest 5G and 4G networks, as reported by third-party internet analytics firms like Ookla® and Opensignal.



Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently cited Smart as the fastest 5G network in the Philippines. Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190 Mbps—more than double the competition's speeds for the same period.



To date, Smart has also fired up more than 4,000 sites across the country, making it the country's first, fastest and widest 5G network.



Ookla has also cited Smart as the country's fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now. In its latest report, Ookla named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.  



On the other hand, Smart also scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video, and Voice app). This is the first time an operator in the Philippines won decisively in all categories.



 



Know more about the Smart Signature Plan that suits your lifestyle at  www.smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

