Embark on your passion projects with the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

MANILA, Philippines — How long has it been since you’ve created something entirely for yourself—not because your boss or someone told you to, but because you want to reignite your passion for a hobby? American author Kurt Vonnegut once said, “Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven's sake.”

Have you been giving room for some soul growth?

Whatever hobby you want to pick up again, whether it’s writing, drawing or making videos, there’s a device that can be your passion project partner, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6.

Work wherever inspiration strikes

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 has the power and the hardware enabling you to work and play anywhere. Its 12.6-inch ultrawide Huawei OLED FullView Display provides users with a big screen to crunch numbers, work on slides, read documents, browse for ideas and pegs online, and even binge-watch the hottest TV series. It sports a high 90% screen-to-body ratio to make viewing all the more pleasurable.

And weighing 1.34 lbs., this tablet is highly portable. You can work on your dream projects wherever and whenever inspiration strikes, whether it’s at home or a coffee shop.

Does music help get your creative juices flowing? This tablet packs a total of eight Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers (a world-first feat) to give you the best audio experience as you work.

Under the hood, the MatePad Pro 12.6 is equipped with an advanced Kirin 9000E chipset—the most powerful Kirin chipset in a tablet today—that makes multitasking and running the biggest apps and games a breeze. Paired with the powerful processor is a huge 10,050mAh battery that will stay in power for up to 14 hours of video playback and nine hours of web browsing—perfect for hustlers and young pros who need all-day power for their intense workflows.

Seamless collaboration

Did you know that having two screens can actually boost your productivity? A study by Jon Peddie Research has found that over 1,000 users found a productivity increase of up to 42% when they used two monitors instead of one.

However, monitors aren’t portable screens you can take anywhere; you’re stuck to a desk. But thanks to HarmonyOS 2’s latest features, you can use the MatePad Pro 12.6 as an extra screen for your laptop and vice versa.

Through Mirror Mode. you can display whatever you’re doing on the MatePad 12.6 on your laptop. So when you’re drawing on the tablet, your laptop screen will reflect it in real-time.

On Extend Mode, the tablet will work as your laptop’s secondary screen. This lets you look for pegs to follow on your laptop, while you work on your art on the tablet.

Finally, there’s Collaborative Mode, where you can use your laptop’s keyboard and mouse to control both devices. This mode also lets you seamlessly transfer files across your gadgets.

Expansive accessories for a creativity boost

Working on your blog? Spend the day typing away on the new Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard. With this accessory connected, the onscreen keyboard won’t take up as much of your screen space and you still get to experience the satisfying feeling of typing away on a PC.

For artists, the new Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) will prove to be most useful. This new stylus recognizes 4,096 levels of force so you can draw thick or thin curves without the gnarly jagged edges. It also supports tilt-writing which helps with shading. The M-Pencil also boasts other features like long tap, shape, and high sensitivity for an authentic drawing and writing feel.

Access to a variety of apps

Running on HarmonyOS 2, the MatePad Pro provides a Windows-like experience complete with a dock station for your apps, an easy-to-navigate file manager, and widgets for your calendar and reminders.

Huawei AppGallery offers a vast library of apps to help you get those creative juices flowing. For artists, apps like Zen Brush 3, Tayasui Sketch, ibis Paint X (Japan)—Cartoon, Concepts and Medibang Paint—are available to download.

On the other hand, there’s also a slew of apps for video editing like FilmoraGo GD. And those who want to take down all their ideas anywhere can download Huawei Notepad, Noteshelf, Evernote, Jnote and Xaingzuo note.

Price and availability

Take on any passion project and get creative with the new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, available for P55,999 on the official Huawei Online Store, Lazada, Shopee and Huawei Experience Stores nationwide.

Until July 18, customers can add P1 to get premium freebies worth P19,925 which includes a Huawei MatePad M-Pencil worth P5,999, a Huawei Smart Keyboard worth P7,999, a Bluetooth Speaker worth P1,499, a Huawei Band worth P1,890, and exclusive access to productivity, creativity and entertainment apps. This includes Huawei Cloud (three months, 50GB, P49), Huawei Video (one month VIP, P589), WPS (three months VIP, P900), FiilmoraGo (three months VIP, P500), and Huawei Theme (VIP, P500).

The last promo bundle will be running from July 19 to 31, which includes a free Huawei M-Pencil (2nd gen) and a Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard.