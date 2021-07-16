






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Embark on your passion projects with the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6
Whatever hobby you want to pick up again, whether it’s writing, drawing, or making videos, there’s a device that can be your passion project partner: the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Embark on your passion projects with the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2021 - 7:22pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — How long has it been since you’ve created something entirely for yourself—not because your boss or someone told you to, but because you want to reignite your passion for a hobby? American author Kurt Vonnegut once said, “Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven's sake.”



Have you been giving room for some soul growth?



Whatever hobby you want to pick up again, whether it’s writing, drawing or making videos, there’s a device that can be your passion project partner, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6.



Work wherever inspiration strikes






The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 has the power and the hardware enabling you to work and play anywhere. Its 12.6-inch ultrawide Huawei OLED FullView Display provides users with a big screen to crunch numbers, work on slides, read documents, browse for ideas and pegs online, and even binge-watch the hottest TV series. It sports a high 90% screen-to-body ratio to make viewing all the more pleasurable.



And weighing 1.34 lbs., this tablet is highly portable. You can work on your dream projects wherever and whenever inspiration strikes, whether it’s at home or a coffee shop.



Does music help get your creative juices flowing? This tablet packs a total of eight Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers (a world-first feat) to give you the best audio experience as you work.



Under the hood, the MatePad Pro 12.6 is equipped with an advanced Kirin 9000E chipset—the most powerful Kirin chipset in a tablet today—that makes multitasking and running the biggest apps and games a breeze. Paired with the powerful processor is a huge 10,050mAh battery that will stay in power for up to 14 hours of video playback and nine hours of web browsing—perfect for hustlers and young pros who need all-day power for their intense workflows.



Seamless collaboration



Did you know that having two screens can actually boost your productivity? A study by Jon Peddie Research has found that over 1,000 users found a productivity increase of up to 42% when they used two monitors instead of one.



However, monitors aren’t portable screens you can take anywhere; you’re stuck to a desk. But thanks to HarmonyOS 2’s latest features, you can use the MatePad Pro 12.6 as an extra screen for your laptop and vice versa.






Through Mirror Mode. you can display whatever you’re doing on the MatePad 12.6 on your laptop. So when you’re drawing on the tablet, your laptop screen will reflect it in real-time.



On Extend Mode, the tablet will work as your laptop’s secondary screen. This lets you look for pegs to follow on your laptop, while you work on your art on the tablet.



Finally, there’s Collaborative Mode, where you can use your laptop’s keyboard and mouse to control both devices. This mode also lets you seamlessly transfer files across your gadgets.



Expansive accessories for a creativity boost



Working on your blog? Spend the day typing away on the new Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard. With this accessory connected, the onscreen keyboard won’t take up as much of your screen space and you still get to experience the satisfying feeling of typing away on a PC.






For artists, the new Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) will prove to be most useful. This new stylus recognizes 4,096 levels of force so you can draw thick or thin curves without the gnarly jagged edges. It also supports tilt-writing which helps with shading. The M-Pencil also boasts other features like long tap, shape, and high sensitivity for an authentic drawing and writing feel.



Access to a variety of apps



Running on HarmonyOS 2, the MatePad Pro provides a Windows-like experience complete with a dock station for your apps, an easy-to-navigate file manager, and widgets for your calendar and reminders.



Huawei AppGallery offers a vast library of apps to help you get those creative juices flowing. For artists, apps like Zen Brush 3, Tayasui Sketch, ibis Paint X (Japan)—Cartoon, Concepts and Medibang Paint—are available to download.



On the other hand, there’s also a slew of apps for video editing like FilmoraGo GD. And those who want to take down all their ideas anywhere can download Huawei Notepad, Noteshelf, Evernote, Jnote and Xaingzuo note.



Price and availability



Take on any passion project and get creative with the new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, available for P55,999 on the official Huawei Online Store, Lazada, Shopee and Huawei Experience Stores nationwide.



Until July 18, customers can add P1 to get premium freebies worth P19,925 which includes a Huawei MatePad M-Pencil worth P5,999, a Huawei Smart Keyboard worth P7,999, a Bluetooth Speaker worth P1,499, a Huawei Band worth P1,890, and exclusive access to productivity, creativity and entertainment apps. This includes Huawei Cloud (three months, 50GB, P49), Huawei Video (one month VIP, P589), WPS (three months VIP, P900), FiilmoraGo (three months VIP, P500), and Huawei Theme (VIP, P500).



The last promo bundle will be running from July 19 to 31, which includes a free Huawei M-Pencil (2nd gen) and a Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HUAWEI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Embark on your passion projects with the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Embark on your passion projects with the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Whatever hobby you want to pick up again, whether it’s writing, drawing, or making videos, there’s a device that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toktok launches 4-wheels delivery service
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Toktok launches 4-wheels delivery service


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
toktok has launched its 4-wheels delivery service, with vehicles ranging from sedans to MPVs (up to 300- and 600kg),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enjoy the ultimate K-Maya experience when supporting your K-faves with PayMaya!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Enjoy the ultimate K-Maya experience when supporting your K-faves with PayMaya!


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are three ways you can take advantage of the ultimate K-Maya experience with just a few taps using...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe Business brings back Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Globe Business brings back Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Support your local SMEs! Watch and shop during the Saludo SMEs Digistore Live event

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International tests confirm CopperMask can deactivate coronaviruses by up to 99% in just 2 hours
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
International tests confirm CopperMask can deactivate coronaviruses by up to 99% in just 2 hours


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The All-NEW CopperMask Copper Strand-Infused Facial Masks which was earlier tested to have the capacity to block and kill...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya makes remittances and government payments easier for OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
PayMaya makes remittances and government payments easier for OFWs


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
PayMaya made its e-wallet services available to Overseas Filipinos (OFs) in time for the Labor Day...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with