Globe Business brings back Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling

MANILA, Philippines — Now in its third year, Globe Business’ Saludo SMEs campaign reaches new heights by recognizing the power of technology as a transformative tool for Filipinos.

Saludo SMEs continues to pay tribute to Filipino MSMEs for their ability and determination to adapt during these unprecedented times.

Continuing to innovate

Aimed at providing businesses with affordable and ingenious solutions to help them reach their full potential, Saludo SMEs continues to inspire and empower Filipino entrepreneurs and enterprises through digital solutions.

After its successful run last year, Globe Business brings back its Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling. The Facebook Live event, which is happening today, July 9, at 7 p.m., will be broadcast via the Globe Business Facebook page and will feature Globe Business clients, MSMEs from the DTI Negosyo Center, and partner organizations such as Let’s Eat Pare, Anvil Business Club, and Entrepreneurs’ Organization-Philippines.

With many businesses adapting to survive and thrive in the current digital landscape, the Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling event is an effective way to showcase Filipino MSMEs and their products to an audience that has gradually been getting used to digital shopping over the past year.

‘Tuloy Tayo’ sa Digistore

Embodying the message “Tuloy Tayo,” Globe Business’ Saludo SMEs campaign is only one of the many steps in cementing their role as partners for Filipino businesses. The Digistore will not only be featuring the MSMEs, but also their products for this special once-a-year event.

As an added treat, Globe will provide a handy merchant directory on their FB page for those who want to purchase something after the event. With this directory, loading your cart is definitely a breeze.

Done with shopping? Just get your GCash accounts ready. Since contactless payment is the future, all the featured stores will offer this convenient and safe mode of payment for their customers.

Support local

With all the exclusive benefits and the chance to support local businesses, who wouldn’t be excited?

If you can’t wait to start browsing the full list, here’s an exclusive look at some of the participating merchants that you can catch at the Digistore!

1. Silca Coffee Roasting Company

With over 30 years of history in every happy cup, Silca Coffee Roasting Company is vertically integrated from the tree to the cup, with its own farm, coffee milling and roasting facilities.

For inquiries, follow Silca on IG @kickstartcoffee or check out their website here.

2. Tiny Buds

When it comes to their precious little ones, parents trust only the safest and mildest baby products. Tiny Buds provides natural baby products — from bath and skincare to laundry wash.

Check out Tiny Buds’ full catalogue here.

3. Qoncept Furniture

Want to add a dash of personality into your living space? Check out Be Global E-Commerce Corporation’s funky furniture designs.

4. Gerfina Food Products

Planning to start your own food business? Gerfina sells spices and salsas at wholesale prices.

For inquiries, check out their website.

5. Prism Cafe

In this cloud cafe, enjoy freshly brewed teas and coffees, pastries and desserts fresh from the oven, and most of all, products infused with love.

Prism Cafe is here to satisfy your cravings from anywhere in the metro.

Check them out on Instagram.

6. Sewn Sandals

Made from locally-produced materials like abaca, buri, banig and yakan, these wearable and comfortable sandals are perfect for staying comfy in this tropical heat.

Sewn elevates the everyday tsinelas to a fashion statement.

Check them out here.

7. Dessert Factory Restaurant and Bakery

Craving for some comfort food and pastries? Don’t want to leave the comfort of your home to satisfy your cravings? Dessert Factory Restaurant and Bakery has your back!

Customers can order through their Facebook page and their other delivery channels – and they accept GCash!

Visit them here.

8. Bernabest Food Products

Bernabest is here to serve only the best and nothing less—hence, Bernabest.

The company behind the famous Siomai House and Empanada Especiale, their commitment to customer satisfaction can be seen in every steaming siomai and freshly made empanada.

Check out their products here.

Stay tuned to Globe Business’ Facebook page to learn more about the campaign.

To support your local SMEs, watch and shop during the Saludo SMEs Digistore Live event via https://www.facebook.com/events/770236600277511.