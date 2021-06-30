Megaworld Lifestyle Malls keeps the good times rolling with new shops, restos and more

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle malls pioneer Megaworld Lifestyle Malls opens the door to more good times through a host of new establishments guaranteed to bring the excitement back to malling and going out.

From global brands to the best up and coming homegrown lifestyle stores and concept restos, here’s a rundown on how Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is keeping the good times rolling this 2021:

Uptown Bonifacio

Photo Release Find all your bike needs and delicious brews at Bikes and Coffee at Uptown Bonifacio.

LVNA by Drake Dustin (2/F, Uptown Mall) houses a range of exquisite jewelry made only of artisanal fine diamond and gemstones. Multinational electronics company Xiaomi is also bringing its products and services with a new Mi Store (3F, Uptown Mall) branch.

For those who want a greener lifestyle, NOVA Wellness (LGF, One Uptown Residence) offers a wide variety of health and wellness essentials while SESOU Nature Source pop-up store (UGF, Uptown Mall) also houses a selection of everyday green living products. Meanwhile, beverage store Toast (3/F, Uptown Mall) serves coffee, beer, cocktails or tea, including a wide array of OFFBLAK Tea variants.

Photo Release Beers and Barbers at Uptown Parade offers a premium barbershop experience with a relaxing bar feel.

For aesthetic and personal care needs, Lumiere Aesthetics (2/F, Uptown Mall) offers signature massages and skincare products while Zero One Story Salon (2/F, Uptown Parade), specializes in Korean-style haircuts and treatments. Beers and Barbers (2/F, Uptown Parade) offers shoppers premium grooming services and access to a full line of deluxe beers and delish finger food.

Newest restaurants at Uptown Bonifacio will take shoppers to new places and concepts such as Swaadisht (3/F, Uptown Mall), which serves an authentic taste of Indian cuisine. For bike enthusiasts, Bikes and Coffee (G/F, Uptown Parade) has coffee and refreshments and doubles as a one-stop cycling shop that sells bike accessories, spare parts, and apparel.

Arcovia City

Wolfgang, a critically acclaimed steakhouse from New York City, is opening its first-ever Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill. The grill touts an exquisite alfresco-style dining experience at the View Deck, where customers can enjoy the restaurant’s famous dry-aged steaks, premium burgers and cocktails in a more intimate and outdoor setting.

Forbes Town

Photo Release Siargao’s famous all-day breakfast spot opened its first branch in Manila at Forbes Town.

One of Siargao's favorite food destinations, Shaka Cafe, has officially opened its first branch in Manila, serving its creative and organic smoothie bowls, coffee selections, breakfast meals, sandwiches and vegetarian drinks.

Eastwood City

Photo Release Explore a full range of shorts, jeans, jackets and more at Levi’s newest store in Eastwood Mall.

At the City of Eats, Little Farmer’s Coffee (2/F, Technoplaza 2) serves several blends of award-winning coffee beans from all over the Philippines. Giligan’s (G/F, Citywalk 1) is also open to serve Filipino all-time favorite and mouth-watering dishes.

For those looking for premium skincare, Lavelier (2/F, Eastwood Mall) is a go-to for top-of-the-line skincare products. Mallgoers may also shop in style at the newest Levi’s boutique (G/F, Eastwood Mall) and explore a range of denim jeans and jackets perfected by 150 years of quality.

McKinley Hill

Photo Release Rent a bike at Bike My Way and stroll around McKinley Hill.

Adidas (G/F, Venice Grand Canal) is now open to fulfill fitness enthusiasts and sneakerheads’ sportswear needs while, Indio Filipino Clothing (2/F, Venice Grand Canal) introduces Filipino heritage and culture to its line of casual wear pieces.

Those looking to pamper themselves can visit Nails.Glow (GF Viceroy Tower 1 Florence Way, McKinley Hill) for a premium nail spa experience. For the active ones, Bike My Way (GF, Venice Piazza) offers bike and e-scoot rental services on an hourly basis. McKinley residents could also unwind at Sift by Laureana, a new neighborhood coffee hub that specializes in homemade premium pastries and cakes.

Alabang West Parade

Photo Release Get a taste of Marvin Agustin’s famous Cochinilla at Alabang West Parade.

Actor-chef Marvin Agustin is bringing extra tender and juicy cochinillo to the South with Cochi, serving a suckling piglet roasted for four hours in Agustin’s own mix of herbs and spices. Shoppers from the South can also indulge in Wolfgang’s award-winning USDA Prime Dry-Aged steaks with a cool and casual dining atmosphere at Wolfgang’s popup.

Newport City

Foodies can take delight in Cajun-inspired restaurant The Orange Bucket (Palm Tree Villa 2), known for its best-selling The Big Bang Seafood Bucket, which serves fresh seafood and flavorful Asian-Fusion cuisine.