






































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls keeps the good times rolling with new shops, restos and more
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its first steakhouse grill in the Philippines at Arcovia City.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls keeps the good times rolling with new shops, restos and more

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 30, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle malls pioneer Megaworld Lifestyle Malls opens the door to more good times through a host of new establishments guaranteed to bring the excitement back to malling and going out.



From global brands to the best up and coming homegrown lifestyle stores and concept restos, here’s a rundown on how Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is keeping the good times rolling this 2021: 



Uptown Bonifacio







Find all your bike needs and delicious brews at Bikes and Coffee at Uptown Bonifacio.

Photo Release









LVNA by Drake Dustin (2/F, Uptown Mall) houses a range of exquisite jewelry made only of artisanal fine diamond and gemstones. Multinational electronics company Xiaomi is also bringing its products and services with a new Mi Store (3F, Uptown Mall) branch.



For those who want a greener lifestyle, NOVA Wellness (LGF, One Uptown Residence) offers a wide variety of health and wellness essentials while SESOU Nature Source pop-up store (UGF, Uptown Mall) also houses a selection of everyday green living products. Meanwhile, beverage store Toast (3/F, Uptown Mall) serves coffee, beer, cocktails or tea, including a wide array of OFFBLAK Tea variants.







Beers and Barbers at Uptown Parade offers a premium barbershop experience with a relaxing bar feel.

Photo Release









For aesthetic and personal care needs, Lumiere Aesthetics (2/F, Uptown Mall) offers signature massages and skincare products while Zero One Story Salon (2/F, Uptown Parade), specializes in Korean-style haircuts and treatments. Beers and Barbers (2/F, Uptown Parade) offers shoppers premium grooming services and access to a full line of deluxe beers and delish finger food.



Newest restaurants at Uptown Bonifacio will take shoppers to new places and concepts such as Swaadisht (3/F, Uptown Mall), which serves an authentic taste of Indian cuisine. For bike enthusiasts, Bikes and Coffee (G/F, Uptown Parade)  has coffee and refreshments and doubles as a one-stop cycling shop that sells bike accessories, spare parts, and apparel.



Arcovia City



Wolfgang, a critically acclaimed steakhouse from New York City, is opening its first-ever Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill. The grill touts an exquisite alfresco-style dining experience at the View Deck, where customers can enjoy the restaurant’s famous dry-aged steaks, premium burgers and cocktails in a more intimate and outdoor setting.



Forbes Town







Siargao’s famous all-day breakfast spot opened its first branch in Manila at Forbes Town.

Photo Release









One of Siargao's favorite food destinations, Shaka Cafe, has officially opened its first branch in Manila, serving its creative and organic smoothie bowls, coffee selections, breakfast meals, sandwiches and vegetarian drinks.



Eastwood City







Explore a full range of shorts, jeans, jackets and more at Levi’s newest store in Eastwood Mall.

Photo Release









At the City of Eats, Little Farmer’s Coffee (2/F, Technoplaza 2) serves several blends of award-winning coffee beans from all over the Philippines. Giligan’s (G/F, Citywalk 1) is also open to serve Filipino all-time favorite and mouth-watering dishes.



For those looking for premium skincare, Lavelier (2/F, Eastwood Mall) is a go-to for top-of-the-line skincare products. Mallgoers may also shop in style at the newest Levi’s boutique (G/F, Eastwood Mall) and explore a range of denim jeans and jackets perfected by 150 years of quality.



McKinley Hill







Rent a bike at Bike My Way and stroll around McKinley Hill.

Photo Release









Adidas (G/F, Venice Grand Canal) is now open to fulfill fitness enthusiasts and sneakerheads’ sportswear needs while, Indio Filipino Clothing (2/F, Venice Grand Canal) introduces Filipino heritage and culture to its line of casual wear pieces.



Those looking to pamper themselves can visit Nails.Glow (GF Viceroy Tower 1 Florence Way, McKinley Hill) for a premium nail spa experience. For the active ones, Bike My Way (GF, Venice Piazza) offers bike and e-scoot rental services on an hourly basis. McKinley residents could also unwind at Sift by Laureana, a new neighborhood coffee hub that specializes in homemade premium pastries and cakes.



Alabang West Parade







Get a taste of Marvin Agustin’s famous Cochinilla at Alabang West Parade.

Photo Release









Actor-chef Marvin Agustin is bringing extra tender and juicy cochinillo to the South with Cochi, serving a suckling piglet roasted for four hours in Agustin’s own mix of herbs and spices. Shoppers from the South can also indulge in Wolfgang’s award-winning USDA Prime Dry-Aged steaks with a cool and casual dining atmosphere at Wolfgang’s popup. 



Newport City



Foodies can take delight in Cajun-inspired restaurant The Orange Bucket (Palm Tree Villa 2),  known for its best-selling The Big Bang Seafood Bucket, which serves fresh seafood and flavorful Asian-Fusion cuisine.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MEGAWORLD LIFESTYLE MALLS AND EASTWOOD CITY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 5-star Grand Hyatt lifestyle: Federal Land brings high-end hotel experience to Grand Hyatt Manila Residences
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
5-star Grand Hyatt lifestyle: Federal Land brings high-end hotel experience to Grand Hyatt Manila Residences


                              

                                                                  By May Dedicatoria |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
How would you like to have a Grand Hyatt chef come over and serve you the hotel’s culinary masterpieces right in your...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leadership knows no age: Unlocking the success of millennial leaders
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Leadership knows no age: Unlocking the success of millennial leaders


                              

                                                                  By Ayie Licsi |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
With these young minds leading the charge, they bring in unprecedented leadership styles to take their companies to greater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Make the most of 5G with realme's latest innovation &ndash; realme 8 5G, available at P1,500 off
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Make the most of 5G with realme's latest innovation – realme 8 5G, available at P1,500 off


                              

                                                                  By Ayie Licsi |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
realme launches its latest smartphone offering: the realme 8 5G.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Best places to take your food-loving dad in Uptown Bonifacio
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Best places to take your food-loving dad in Uptown Bonifacio


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are restaurants that offer alfresco dining options and their must-try dishes dad will surely come back for.

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart, PLDT-Smart Foundation brace for typhoon season, deploy gensets for connectivity
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Smart, PLDT-Smart Foundation brace for typhoon season, deploy gensets for connectivity


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
To ensure uninterrupted telco connectivity as inclement weather disrupt power supply, Smart and PLDT-Smart Foundation have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duty, legacy, and service: A soldier&rsquo;s sacrifice for freedom and fatherhood
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Duty, legacy, and service: A soldier’s sacrifice for freedom and fatherhood


                              

                                                                  By Ayie Licsi |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Sacrifice is something soldiers are all too familiar with. These men and women have devoted themselves to protecting people...

                                                         


      

         

            
Supplements
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with