Best places to take your food-loving dad in Uptown Bonifacio
Enjoying Father’s Day while staying safe is possible at Uptown Bonifacio, replete with alfresco spaces so you can enjoy your special day out while still following safety and sanitation guidelines.
MANILA, Philippines — One of the sure-fire ways to show appreciation for dad and dad figures this Father’s Day is to treat them to a one-of-a-kind food experience. For foodie dads especially, trying out new flavors and discovering dishes is a simple yet memorable gesture of love.



If you’re still in the grey about where to take your dad, here are restaurants that offer alfresco dining options and their must-try dishes dad will surely come back for:



1. Mgyuu Steaks







Try one of their wagyu steaks or their US Tenderloin Prime with Bearnaise Sauce.

Take the prime minister of the house to a prime time featuring a premium surf and turf experience. Mgyuu Steaks serves premium cuts of steak imported straight from Japan and the US, which makes for an upscale and classy Father’s Day treat.



Must-try for Dad: Take your pick from American Angus, Australian Wagyu or Japanese Wagyu or try the US Tenderloin Prime with Bearnaise Sauce.



Mgyuu Steaks is located at UGL, One Uptown Residence. Book your reservation through 79104295 / 0967 204 4972 / 0908 928 3872.



2. Livestock







Livestock’s crispy pata.

Father’s day is the perfect excuse to not feel guilty about the sinful goodness of pork. Treat dad to a feast of putok batok at Livestock, which specializes in porcine dishes, from crispy pata to sisig to pork belly.



Must-try for Dad: Livestock’s crispy pata is so tender even a popsicle stick can cut through it.



Livestock is located at 2/F, Uptown Parade. Contact them at  (02) 88736213 for advance bookings.



3. Wildflour







Wildflour has a selection of breads, pastries to choose from.

For laidback dads who prefer slow mornings, brewed coffee and neighborhood walks, a quaint brunch at Wildflour Cafe may mean so much more than a fancy dinner. Choose from a selection of breads, pastries and brunch specials and make him feel your cozy love.



Must-try for Dad: Sweeten up Father’s day with Wildflour’s cronuts: comes in Orange Creamsicle, Mango Graham, Vanilla Blueberry,  Irish Coffee and more delectable flavors.



Wildflour Cafe is located at G/F, Uptown Ritz. Book a table in advance at http://bit.ly/WFBookATable



4. Salvatore Cuomo & Bar







Salvatore Cuomo & Bar's The Costoletta Di Manzo

Wine and dine with the classy dad on Father’s Day. Indulge in Neapolitan cuisine and liquor at



Salvatore Cuomo & Bar, serving pizza, pasta and risotto and a selection of wines, perfect for a premium casual dining experience.



Must-try for Dad: The Costoletta Di Manzo, braised beef short ribs on a bed of potato puree, is best enjoyed with a glass of wine.



Salvatore Cuomo is located at G/F, Uptown Parade. Reserve your table by contacting 0921 698 7938.



5. Tim Ho Wan







Try Tim Ho Wan’s Heavenly Kings.

Celebrate the family man with a feast of Asian comfort food at Tim Ho Wan. This Michelin Star restaurant brings the savory flavors of Hong Kong’s famous hole-in-the-wall dim sum eatery, from its famous Baked Pork Buns to various dumplings.



Must-try for Dad: Tim Ho Wan’s “Heavenly Kings” are the steamed egg cake, vermicelli roll with pig’s liver and pan-fried ‘carrot’ cake. 



Tim Ho Wan is located at G/F, Uptown Mall. Call 776-9367 for reservations.



6. Easy, Tiger







Explore new Thai dishes at Easy, Tiger.

Delight the jetsetter dad with an adventurous dining experience at Easy, Tiger. Explore new Thai dishes that hail from the northeastern Isaan region of Thailand, which are distinct from Bangkok’s typical cuisine.



Must-try for Dad: The Thai Grilled Pork Neck or kor muu yang are thinly-sliced meat pieces with melt-in-your-mouth goodness, perfect with its chili dipping sauce.



Easy, Tiger is located at 2/F, Uptown Mall. Contact 0956 018 8823 for advance reservation.



7. Menya Kokoro







Menya Kokoro is famous for its mazesoba.

Take your adventurous geeky dad to a premium ramen place with a twist! Menya Kokoro is famous for its mazesoba, or soba noodles that are combined with the rich flavors of ramen but without the broth.



Must-try for Dad: The Zenbu Mazesoba is the most “extra” mazesoba they serve, overflowing with toppings of different flavors and texture.



Menya Kokoro is located at 3/F, Uptown Mall. Contact them at 02 7758 6493 or 0919 001 9392



8. Mamma Mia







Mamma Mia's Mortadella e Pistacchio Pizza

Funny dads who exude the warmth of sunny days deserve a feast of authentic Italian cuisine. At Mamma Mia, you can spoil the man of the house with a range of Italian dishes from pizza, pasta, antipasti and salads.



Must-try for Dad: Break your food boundaries with the Mortadella e Pistacchio Pizza, topped with luscious pistachio cream and meaty Mortadella, then sprinkled with crushed pistachios.



Mamma Mia is located at G/F, Uptown Mall. Contact them at 0966 663 7803 or (02) 541 8933.



9. Wow Cow Hotpot







Wow Cow Hotpot offers customizable set meals.

For the dad that values family above all, a hearty family meal over a steamy bowl at Wow Cow Hotpot is sure to bring smiles and nostalgia. This Chinese restaurant serves hot pot with fresh and marinated beef cuts and unlimited side dishes.



Must-try for Dad: Their set meals include assorted pieces of meat cuts and various garnishes as sauces, which can be customized.



Wow Cow Hotpot is located at G/F, Uptown Parade. Reserve your table by calling 0975 315 3565.



10. Uptown Parade’s Outdoor Eats Market







Enjoy alfresco dining at the Outdoor Eats Market.

And finally, for dads who are fun, outgoing and quirky, Uptown Parade is the place to be. At the Outdoor Eats Market, you can enjoy a variety of bites from street food to grilled barbecue, as well as refreshing drinks — all in an alfresco setting.



Outdoor Eats Market is located at the Uptown Parade and is open from 2 to 9 p.m. on weekends. 



While dining out for Father’s Day, observe utmost safety and sanitation practices such as washing or sanitizing your hands and maintaining a safe distance. You can also reserve a table ahead, use selected QR-powered menus and opt for cashless payment methods. Uptown Bonifacio implements mandatory wearing of face masks and face shields, temperature check and regular sanitation.



 



For more information on the latest updates, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call MEGAN for your delivery needs at 8-462-8888.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

