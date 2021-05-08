Celebrate Motherâ€™s Day safely at these restaurants with outdoor dining in McKinley Hill

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing beats a Mother’s Day celebration than with a special lunch or dinner date and heartwarming conversations with the most special women in our lives.

While Mother’s Day celebrations were a little different last year, this time around you can enjoy a hearty meal with your mom, wife or partner outdoors, while still following safety protocols.

This Mother’s Day, treat the best woman in your life to a sumptuous meal with a romantic ambiance at McKinley Hill’s alfresco dining spaces. With safety and sanitation practices in place, you can enjoy a range of international cuisine at Venice Grand Canal, known as the most romantic mall in the country, and the neighborhood of McKinley Hill.

McKinley Hill is abounds with restaurants that offer mom-approved dishes from all over the world, all while allowing you to indulge in a safer and refreshing way of dining.

Nothing spells more romantic than a mom’s date over authentic European cuisine overlooking the grand canal framed by majestic Venetian architecture.

Have a taste of Italian and Spanish cuisines at Toni & Sergio. A bite of their Frutti Di Mare pizza and Paella dela Casa will momentarily transport you to Europe. You can also have an intimate meal at Ponte Rialto, serving authentic Italian classics beyond pizza and pasta, such as their Gnocchi al gorgonzola and Cannoli. Ponte Rialto Ristorante Italiano and Toni and Sergio are located at G/F, Venice Grand Canal.

Mary Grace’s warm and homey ambiance will also make a perfect mother’s day date. Reminisce childhood moments over their famous cheese rolls, ensaymada and hot chocolate. Mary Grace is located at G/F, Venice Grand Canal. If you and mom both love breakfast no matter the time of day, a platter of breakfast specials with milkshake at American diner Denny's is a must-do for Mother’s Day. Denny’s is located at G/F, Venice Grand Canal.

You can also head over to Rong Hua Bak Kut Teh at Mckinley West and savor their famous pork rib soup, which will recreate the feeling of having mom’s home cooking. Complete the gastronomic feast with authentic Singaporean goodness such as lotus buns and braised chicken feet.

If you’re feeling jazzy, take mom to Cobalabamba at G/F, Venice Grand Canal and go loco over Tex-Mex dishes with a twist of Filipino flavors. If you prefer something light yet refreshing, their Fish Taco is a bestseller. But if you want to go big, the Chipotle Chicken and the Coba Pizza Supreme are also sure hits.

Moms will also enjoy a feast of American comfort food at TGIFridays at G/F, Venice Grand Canal, with their baby back ribs, mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings. If you’re up for some savory Filipino feast, Cuesina Garden Bistro offers classic Filipino dishes such as Cuesina Crispy Pata, Hanging Barbeque and Beef Kare-Kare. You can visit them at G/F, Venice Grand Canal.

For moms who have it all, a date at Uncle Cheffy is a well-deserved one. With different international cuisines on their menu, dining will feel like handing the world to your mom on a platter. Finally, complete your hearty meal with a cup of gelato or a slice of handcrafted cake at Chiara’s at G/F, Venice Grand Canal, with outdoor seating along the canal.

While out and about for Mother’s Day, observe utmost safety and sanitation practices such as washing or sanitizing your hands and maintaining safe distance. You can also reserve a table ahead, using selected QR-powered menus and opt for cashless payment methods. McKinley Hill implements mandatory wearing of face masks and face shields, temperature check and regular sanitation.

McKinley Hill is located in Taguig City and is open from 10am to 9pm on weekends and 10am to 8pm on weekdays. Guests can also enjoy free parking until May 14.

For more information on the latest updates, visit http://megaworld-lifestylemalls.com/ or call Megan shopping specialist at 8-462-8888.