4 ways Glutathione protects against severe symptoms and fatalities due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Even with the rollout of vaccines globally and locally, there is a need to find ways to both prevent or at least lessen the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve survival rates among those who are COVID-19 positive.

In a recent article published by the American Chemical Society (ACS) called “Endogenous Deficiency of Glutathione as the Most Likely Cause of Serious Manifestation and Death in COVID-19 Patients” which cited numerous studies, glutathione (GSH) deficiency was singled out as an underlying cause of the highest risk factors for severe and fatal COVID-19 cases.

Glutathione is a naturally occurring substance that is produced in the body. It has been labeled “the master antioxidant” and has been identified as one of the most important indicators of overall health. Optimal glutathione levels typically indicate good health, while low glutathione levels indicate poor health or high risk for disease.

Glutathione can also be found in dietary sources, particularly fresh fruits and vegetables. In recent years, glutathione supplementation has been recommended for numerous health conditions due to its sweeping benefits. Because of its many benefits, glutathione can help in the fight against COVID-19, particularly in the prevention of severe symptoms and death due to COVID-19, in four specific ways:

1. Anti-aging

It is well-established that age is a major risk factor with respect to COVID-19 severity and mortality. In the “Philippines Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report #63”, published by the WHO on November 25, 2020, data from the Philippines shows that most confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from January 18 to November 25 of 2020 were between the ages 20 to 39 (50.5%). The most fatalities by far are over the age of 60 despite a low percentage of infected individuals in that age range.

The fact that there were double the fatalities in males between 50-59 as there were in males between 40-49 despite fewer positive cases in the 50 to 59 range, shows conclusively that advanced age is definitely a major risk factor for COVID-19.

The ACS study says: “Animal and human studies indicate that the levels of endogenous glutathione progressively decline with aging, thereby making cells in the elderly more susceptible to oxidative damage caused by different environmental factors compared to younger individuals.”

Increased glutathione production and intake helps slow the aging process, and protect against virtually every potential age-related ailment, including death due to COVID-19. Glutathione’s anti-aging properties are well-known and well-documented.

2. Mitigating comorbidities

Most of the comorbidities that are risk factors for COVID-19 are in fact age-related, however, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified conditions that are risk factors on their own and when combined with advanced age, further increase risk of severe symptoms or death.

Some of the CDC identified comorbidities are: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, dementia or other neurological conditions, diabetes (types 1 and 2), down syndrome, heart conditions including hypertension, HIV, weakened immune system, liver disease, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, previous organ or blood stem cell transplant, stroke or cerebrovascular disease.

On comorbidities the ACS paper has this to say: “Interestingly, the deficiency in endogenous glutathione is common in individuals with chronic diseases as well as in individuals with a worsening prognosis of COVID-19. This means that decreased levels of glutathione occurring in COVID-19 patients with chronic diseases could be a triggering factor that shifts redox homeostasis toward oxidative stress, thereby exacerbating lung inflammation and leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multiorgan failure and death.”

It is thus advisable for those with existing comorbidities to increase their intake of dietary glutathione, or to supplement in anticipation of possible infection.

3. Improved response to virus infection

The ACS article is clear on the role of glutathione in building the immune system: “Several studies indicate that higher levels of glutathione may improve an individual's responsiveness to viral infections. In particular, glutathione is known to protect host immune cells through its antioxidant mechanism and is also responsible for optimal functioning of a variety of cells that are part of the immune system.”

And further adds: “It is important to note that there is evidence that glutathione inhibits replication of various viruses at different stages of the viral life cycle, and this antiviral property of glutathione seems to prevent increased viral loads and the subsequent massive release of inflammatory cells into the lung ("cytokine storm").”

4. Improved vitamin D absorption

There is much research that links vitamin D deficiency to COVID-19 mortality. However, the ACS study has found that the direct cause of vitamin D deficiency is often not a lack of available vitamin D, but an inability of the body to absorb it. It is here that glutathione is effective: “This study provides important information that glutathione is essential for the control of endogenous vitamin D biosynthesis and demonstrates potential benefits of GSH treatment in reducing the deficiency of vitamin D. Taken together, these findings suggest that glutathione deficiency rather than vitamin D deficiency is a primary cause underlying biochemical abnormalities, including the decreased biosynthesis of vitamin D, and is responsible for serious manifestations and death in COVID-19 patients.”

