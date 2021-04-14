Smart introduces Smart Barkada with the launch of Double GIGA

MANILA, Philippines — Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has introduced its new Gen Z Barkada to inspire subscribers to be better at what they love to do with the new Double GIGA promo.

The Smart Barkada includes actor and songwriter Iñigo Pascual; actor and host Donny Pangilinan; dancer and actress AC Bonifacio; vlogger and youth advocate Hannah Pangilinan; singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado; and rapper Michael Pacquiao – a promising breed of artists and creators who are passionate about their craft and focused on making an impact in their generation.

Knowing that the journey to be better at something never stops, the Smart Barkada aims to help their fellow youth be better at what they love to do through inspiring and hopeful stories - whether it’s about being a better friend, daughter or son, inspiring others to uplift their spirits, refocusing their energy on new passions, or just simply continuing to do things that make them feel healthy and happy.

Be better with Double GIGA

With Double GIGA, the Smart Barkada, along with all Smart Prepaid subscribers, can now enjoy twice the data for passion apps to squeeze out more value from their favorite offers and use this to be better at what they love to do.

For example, Double GIGA Video 99 now comes with 2 GB per day for streaming on YouTube, Cignal Play, iWantTFC, and NBA League Pass – plus 2 GB open access data for P99 for 7 days.

Subscribers can learn more and watch more about the things that let them be better, where it’s watching DIY or How-To videos, learning new choreographies from their favorite artist’s music video releases, or getting inspired from what their favorite channels released.

Subscribers can also turn to Double GIGA Stories to be able to share more stories of hope and encouragement, as well as help brighten up the day of friends and loved ones with uplifting messages.

On the other hand, students and professionals can be more productive and achieve more with Double GIGA Study and Double GIGA Work, while avid gamers can be better at their favorite mobile games and level up their gameplay with Double GIGA Games.

Smart makes it simple for its prepaid subscribers to register to Double GIGA offers via the GigaLife App, or by dialing *123#. The promos are available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro and TNT subscribers.

Country's fastest mobile data network

Double GIGA offers are powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now. It also recently cited Smart as the fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines** that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

Smart also enables subscribers to take their passions to a whole new level with Smart 5G's superfast speeds and ultra-low latency powered by the country's most extensive 5G network.

To know more about Double GIGA offers, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

-----

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for 2018 through Q3-Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

** Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report November 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – September 28, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.