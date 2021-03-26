Smart, Moonton team up for country's biggest mobile esports league

MANILA, Philippines— Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has teamed up once again with Shanghai-based developer Moonton as its official telco partner of the upcoming season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL), the Philippines’ largest mobile esports league.

The MPL Season 7 pits 10 of the country’s top Mobile Legends esports teams, including Aura PH, Onic PH, Cignal Ultra, Work Auster Force, Smart Omega Esports, Execration, Blacklist International, Nexplay Solid, Laus Auto Group Playbook Esports and the defending champion Bren Esports.

The teams will duke it out the arena in a round-robin format for a chance to win the coveted championship title and a cash prize of $120,000.

Smart subscribers and avid esports fans can watch the action-packed games live on the Smart Facebook page and get a chance to win exciting prizes. Subscribers can also expect exclusive updates and freebies throughout the season.

Since 2017, Smart has been the partner of Moonton in leveling up the Mobile Legends experience of Filipinos. Earlier this year, Smart also supported Moonton’s M2 World Championship, in which Bren Esports emerged as the first Filipino team to clinch the top prize.

Empowering Filipino gamers

Reinforcing its position as a staunch esports advocate, Smart enables Filipino gamers to level up their gameplay and keep connected with their peers via their favorite games with Free Games For All. With it, subscribers get a solid 1GB/day, plus free 1GB/day more to enjoy Mobile Legends and other top mobile games.

With over 43 million esports enthusiasts in the country, Smart is able to empower them with next-level speeds and ultra-low latency through its accelerated nationwide Smart 5G rollout for a totally lag-free and more immersive gaming experience.

Smart is at the forefront of the 5G revolution in the country as the first Philippine telco to launch commercial 5G service nationwide last July in Metro Manila, and strategic areas in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Country's fastest mobile data network

Smart 5G complements Smart’s continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network. Smart’s mobile network is already the fastest in the country, as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download and 7.42MBPS for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country's fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now.*

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines** that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

