Smart dominates with best speed and mobile video experience in PH
Smart, which has been ramping up its network improvements across the country, continues to lead in terms of giving Filipinos the best Video Experience, Download Experience, Upload Experience, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.  
Smart dominates with best speed and mobile video experience in Philippines

(The Philippine Star) - March 5, 2021 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. continues to give subscribers the best mobile experience as it dominates the latest Mobile Network Experience Report by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal.

Smart, which has been ramping up its network improvements across the country, continues to lead in terms of giving Filipinos the best Video Experience, Download Experience, Upload Experience, 4G Availability and 4G Coverage Experience.  

Smart customers analyzed by Opensignal "consistently had the fastest mobile Video Experience in the Philippines" notes the November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* released by the firm.

“Ever since we first analyzed Video Experience in a Philippines Mobile Network Experience Report—back in March 2019—Smart has won every Video Experience award alongside our Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience awards,” it adds.

In the best position to serve Filipinos

“These independent findings validate the significant progress we’re making in our accelerated network expansion with one clear goal – to make it simpler for Filipinos to access cutting-edge digital technologies and life-changing digital services,” says Jane Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Backed by no less than the country’s most extensive network infrastructure in the Philippines, Smart is in the best position to support the digital needs of Filipinos to access information, level up their livelihood, enjoy entertainment and connect with their loved ones on the go,” she adds.  

As of December 2020, PLDT's fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country, comprised more than 429,000km. This fiber infrastructure supports Smart's mobile networks, which now cover 96% of the population.

To date, Smart has increased the number of its base stations across the country to over 59,000 sites, an increase of 20% compared to end-2019. Smart also plans to expand its LTE network by adding about 4,000 more base stations this year.

The leader in 5G

To make the country’s fastest mobile data network even faster, Smart has also fired up more than 1,400 5G sites as part of its ongoing nationwide 5G rollout, by far the most extensive in the country.  Smart is also planning to grow its 5G base stations by over 3,800 this year.            

Smart is at the forefront of the 5G revolution as the first Philippine telco to launch 5G services nationwide last July in key areas in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Boracay, Iloilo, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and New Clark City in Pampanga.

Smart is also the first Philippine telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are specially designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the ultrafast Smart 5G services.  

To meet the growing digital needs of Filipinos, Smart and its parent company PLDT are prepared to invest between P88 billion and P92 billion in capital expenditures in 2021.

 

For more information, visit their website at smart.com.ph

 

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report November 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – September 28, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

