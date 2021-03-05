Copper UV bottle has finally arrived

MANILA, Philippines — Copper UV Bottle, the most innovative product and probably one of the best finds of 2021 when it comes to drinking safe and clean water, is now available in the Philippines.

Copper UV bottle can help eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and viruses that may be present inside your drink. It does not require any refillable filters or parts, and best of all, it is easy to use and clean.

The outer part of the bottle is made up of copper plating material and inside it is composed of Nano silver protective finish. Dual action for that maximum natural antimicrobial feature.

Constructed with durable, lightweight, high strength materials, the Copper UV Bottle can maintain your favorite hot drinks for up to 12 hours and cold ones for as long as 24 hours.

This fashionable vacuum insulated water bottle combines functionality with technology, geared to providing a much safer and cleaner drinking water experience.

This handy versatile water bottle compliments every person’s level of lifestyle, whether it be on workouts, leisure, outdoor activities, work, school or play, it can perform under any situation.

So, how important is it to drink safe and clean water when our naked eyes cannot see the invisible dangers lurking inside our drinking bottles or glasses?

Drinking contaminated water can cause numerous health concerns, from gastrointestinal problems to diarrhea, nausea, intestinal or stomach cramping, stomach pains, dehydration and even death.

In a research study done by University of Sheffield’s faculty of Engineering in the United Kingdom, it stated that “Bacteria commonly found in drinking water creates conditions which enable other—potentially harmful—bacteria to thrive.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), viruses can also be transmitted in water and some are classified as moderate to high health significance. These include adenovirus, astrovirus, hepatitis A and E viruses, rotavirus, norovirus and other caliciviruses and enteroviruses, including coxsackieviruses and polioviruses.

Water contamination can occur in our public water supplies and fresh water sources, such as streams, lakes and rivers. Consuming contaminated water can have deadly health effects.

Moisture or water is a key ingredient for bacterial growth and viral transmission. Even if you placed it in a sealed container, temperature, humidity and exposure to air can start pathogen growth, giving that rotten and distinct water taste and smell which indicates contamination.

But what if you can sterilize and potentially kill pathogens present in your water bottle anytime and anywhere? Wouldn’t that be nice? Well, the Copper UV Bottle had just done that.

Not only that, it also has a built in rechargeable UV sterilization bulb located inside its cap. Once activated, this bulb sterilizes the liquid content for a maximum sterilization time of 3 minutes, providing a safe and cleaner drink.

So the next time you choose which water bottle to buy and use. Always think of clean and safe water to drink, choose Copper UV Bottle.





