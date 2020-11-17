Popstar Royalty Sarah G headlines TNTâ€™s biggest online event this year â€“ Saya Fest on November 21

MANILA, Philippines — As a way of giving back and bringing ‘saya’ to millions of its loyal subscribers, mobile services brand TNT is holding Saya Fest, its biggest online event this year, headlined by no other than Popstar Royalty and TNT endorser Sarah Geronimo. The online event will be streamed on TNT’s Facebook Page on November 21, Saturday, at 7:00 p.m.

Saya Fest will also feature must-not-miss performances by Gloc 9, Julie Ann San Jose, This Band, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, as well as saya-filled segments with some of the country’s biggest content creators, including everyone’s favorite ‘ghorl’ Mimiyuuuh, TikTok influencer Marvin Fojas, and rapper Aikee.

“The TNT Saya Fest Concert is our way of thanking our loyal subscribers who continue to find their 'saya' in life through our data offers. This is just the start of bigger and more exciting things for TNT subscribers as we strive hard to give them 'saya' especially during these challenging times," said Jane J. Basas, senior vice president and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Win special prizes

Aside from music, dance, and games, the TNT Saya Fest will also give lucky TNT subscribers a chance to win special prizes such as free data offers and gadgets throughout the online show.

During the show, viewers can also expect big news and announcements about exciting things that TNT has in store for all subscribers.

The TNT Saya Fest Online Event comes on the heels of the brand’s ‘Nasa Saya Yan’ campaign, which aims to inspire the Filipino youth to stay optimistic and find their ‘saya’ amid uncertain times.

With TNT, the Filipino youth can find their 'saya' through meaningful and relevant promos, such as GIGA Stories, GIGA Games, and GIGA Video for mobile entertainment, as well as GIGA Study and GIGA Work for online learning and productivity apps.

TNT subscribers can avail of these GIGA offers conveniently via the GigaLife App, which is now downloadable on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Country's fastest mobile data network

TNT subscribers all over the country can expect more upcoming ‘‘Saya Weapons’ to bring ‘saya’ to their day and bring up their ‘diskarte’ game to make the most of opportunities that come their way.

TNT is powered by Smart LTE, the country's fastest mobile data network as certified by third-party mobile internet analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal.

To know more about the TNT Saya Fest Event, follow TNT’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.