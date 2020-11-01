Lessons of October: Shining a light on women with breast cancer

As a cancer specialist, it is well known that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But when this time of the year came by, I was not reminded of the disease. Instead, I thought of the countless beautiful women that I had encountered in my practice. Women of resilience who I was honored to walk with, as they journeyed through Breast Cancer. They have taught me a lot and I hope that these stories will inspire you too.

Maria’s Limit*

When Maria noticed a breast lump in early 2020, she did not have much hope. As a 75-year old grandmother, she was afraid that she was too old to be treated, and had accepted that this would be the end for her.

Fortunately, Maria’s daughter convinced her to come see me. I listened to her fears. I carefully and quietly assured her that her feelings were valid, but I also told her that breast cancer at her age need not to be a death sentence. As we spoke, I explained that we would do things step by step, and that I would keep her fully informed of what was happening along the way.

Despite all her fears, Maria was able to tolerate chemotherapy very well. She was comfortable. She did not experience any major side effects. In fact, she had a great appetite and started eating more, so much so that I had to remind her to exercise to maintain a healthy weight.

Today, Maria has completed four cycles of neo-adjuvant chemotherapy. Her tumor has shrunk tremendously, now barely detectable, and it is our hope that in a month’s time, after her surgery, it will be completely gone.

Through a difficult time, Maria displayed commendable grace. All her initial fears were gone, as she realized that even at her age, there was no limit. It was only society and the people around her who limited her.

Maria now knows that she has enough years ahead to see more of her grandchildren. She is happy that she made the decision to live.

Rosa’s Choice

Rosa was a young mother of two who I met back in 2016. The first time we met, she was angry because her family had forced her to see a doctor. As I listened to her, I saw that behind the anger was actually sadness and fear. She did not want any treatment for her breast cancer, and I told her that I respected her decision. But I also told her that if she needed any help, my clinic was always open for her.

Surprisingly, Rosa would come to see me regularly, almost every two months. She came to my clinic, not to have her cancer treated, but to talk. Sometimes, she would ask for a prescription for vitamins or pain relievers, or something to help her sleep. But that was not why she came to see me. What she really needed was someone who understood what she was going through.

As doctors, we cannot make our patients to undergo treatment. We can only give informed advice and make sure that they understand that options are available. The final decision will always be theirs. Sometimes the only thing you can give a patient is an ear to listen, prayers, respect, and friendship. And that is already more than enough for them.

Over time Rosa and I became friends. As the years went by, her cancer eventually spread. She was however, prepared that that this would happen, and had already accepted it. She told me that she was happy that I never forced her to undergo therapy, even though I advised and reminded her to have palliative treatment again and again. Eventually, she agreed to palliative treatment to make the transition easier. On her demise, she passed on peaceful and happy, knowing that she spent the time preparing her children to be ready. She died victorious over cancer, because she did not allow its negativity to take over her life.

Rosa’s children call me Tita, and we stay in touch. As I promised Rosa, I will be there to guide and advise her eldest daughter until she finishes medical school. Her daughter dreams of becoming a pediatric oncologist. Her children are her living legacy that her life has not been futile.

Lisa’s Legacy

In 2017, Lisa, a 50-year old teacher, noticed a lump on her breast. She started taking herbal medication, because she thought that chemotherapy was poison, and because of financial challenges. A year later, her lump doubled in size and she was barely able to walk.

When Lisa came to see me, she already had advanced breast cancer which had spread to her bones and lungs. Without treatment, patients in this condition on average would only have 4 to 6 months to live. She cried. I remember feeling her anger. But behind it was a deep sadness and frustration that told me that she wanted to live.

Fortunately, Lisa’s case qualified her to join a clinical trial. These programs allow patients to have access to new treatments before they are made available to the market. The study gave her access to a targeted agent that is now a standard of care for breast cancer.

After 2 months of treatment, Lisa was able to walk again. In 3 months’ time, she was back to teaching. Lisa went on treatment for nearly three years before her cancer progressed. But this time, she was ready. Lisa made good use of her precious time and spent the past 2 years, teaching her students not just about math, but also about the beauty of life.

Lisa moved on peacefully early this year. But she will remain an inspiration to many, showing by example that even with stage 4 cancer, you can still live your life to the fullest and fulfill your passions in life.

Anna’s Future

Anna is a 30-year old veterinarian who loves horses. In mid-2019, she was diagnosed with a very aggressive subtype of breast cancer. I told her that we would need to treat her for at least a year, as she would need a combination of surgery and several types of drug therapy. I can still clearly remember her crestfallen face during that conversation. I imagine her thinking about how she would not only miss riding her horses but also about the plans she had set aside.

Many women diagnosed at a young age believe that their lives will never be the same. They feel that all they have to look forward to are never-ending doctor consults and visits to the hospital. I told Anna that a year would go by fast, but I don’t think she believed me at that time.

Fast forward to today. With only one cycle of chemotherapy left to go, Anna’s breast cancer has totally disappeared, and her risk for recurrence is now very low. On her last visit, when I asked her how she was, I remember the look of surprise on her face as she realized, “Oo nga! One cycle na lang pala ako!” And then we laughed together.

Anna is back to riding her beloved horses and making plans for her future which now looks very bright.

These are some of the women whom I have met. Women who are wonderfully inspiring in my eyes. They did not allow the diagnoses to define them. Instead, they showed us that breast cancer is just one more obstacle that they needed to face. One more thing that they could and would overcome. They are real women, with real stories, who happened to have breast cancer but did not allow it to dictate their lives. They have each taught me lessons about life that I believe are of value to us all.

*Disclaimer: Individual names and personal details have been changed to protect the privacy of the women and their families.



Pfizer Philippines joins the country in observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com.

To learn more, please visit www.Pfizer.com and follow them on Twitter at @Pfizer and @PfizerNews, LinkedIn, YouTube and like them on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.