Korean actress Son Ye Jin makes a mark as the new face of Smart Signature

MANILA, Philippines — After capturing the hearts of Filipinos with her hit K-dramas, South Korean superstar Son Ye Jin is making her mark as the new face of Smart Signature, the postpaid brand of mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc.

The big announcement came two months after PLDT's wireless subsidiary launched its "Simple, Smart Ako" campaign, which set off a strong clamor for Smart to bring Son Ye Jin to its fold and closer to her Filipino fans.

Making her own mark

“Son Ye Jin’s appeal is undeniable among Filipinos who have been swept by the Korean wave, and we are thrilled to fulfill their wish. This is one way of supporting the Hallyu passion of our customers, who put their trust in our network so they can binge-watch the latest K-dramas, stream K-Pop hits, and stay updated on their K-idols online,” says Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“More than this, we know Son Ye Jin embodies the Smart Signature brand as it simplifies the postpaid experience so customers can make their mark in their career or passion,” she adds.

“As an actress, I am always grateful for having a platform to entertain and touch the lives of others through my craft. I thank Smart for giving me a way to specifically reach out to my Filipino fans and inspire them to make a mark in whatever path that they have chosen. I wish to see you all soon,” says Son Ye Jin, who earned the title "Queen of Melodramas" in South Korea for her string of hit series and movies.

'Simple. Smart Ako.'

In Smart’s latest TV ad, Son Ye Jin confidently rides a motorcycle and navigates the city through the fast lane, alluding to the prioritized, worry-free, and elevated lifestyle that Smart Signature provides its customers, powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network. The ad also powerfully ends with Son Ye Jin affirming, “Simple. Smart Ako.”

“'Simple, Smart Ako' gave us a clear guiding principle when it comes to serving our customers – that is, to make amazing experiences and cutting-edge technology simple and accessible to every Filipino. We are embracing this same approach as we commit to simplifying the postpaid experience so our postpaid customers can enjoy a Signature lifestyle,” says Alfredo Panlilio, Smart president and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer.

Photo Release Son Ye Jin earned the title "Queen of Melodramas" in South Korea for her string of hit series and movies.

Prioritized, worry-free and elevated lifestyle

With Smart Signature, subscribers are prioritized to get first dibs on new technology and mobile innovation as well as the latest digital content. The recent launch of Smart 5G as a commercial service is proof of this as the initial phase covers provision for all Smart Signature customers, who can now enjoy blazing-fast data speeds on Smart 5G-certified devices at select Smart 5G spots in Metro Manila.

With its well-designed plans, Smart Signature also keeps postpaid subscribers worry-free when it comes to connecting with family and friends, or staying online for work, play, or entertainment. Smart Signature caters to different lifestyles by offering SIM-Only or Device Plans that come in S, M, L and XL. Each plan features generous data inclusions starting at 5GB for only P999 per month to up to 60GB for only P2,999 per month, so customers can go from virtual work meetings to streaming the latest K-dramas on their phone with ease.

Smart Signature also delivers an elevated lifestyle for loyal customers, who can enjoy perks and rewards through points earned via MVP Rewards, among other unique experiences and privileges awaiting subscribers throughout the year.

Country’s fastest mobile data network

Smart Signature is powered by Smart LTE, which has been recognized by third-party analytics firms as the country’s fastest mobile data network.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1-Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

Make your mark with Smart Signature now! Learn more about the Smart Signature Plan perfect for your lifestyle at smart.com.ph/signature. Sign up as a new subscriber, or upgrade your current Smart Postpaid Plan at Smart Stores nationwide or the Smart Online Store at store.smart.com.ph.

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period November 1 to January 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Inc.