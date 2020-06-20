This Father’s Day, Smart pays tribute to the dads who always have our backs and do the most in a touching new video.
Photo Release
Smart shines spotlight on dads who make life simple and easy
(The Philippine Star) - June 20, 2020 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever thought about what your life would be like right now if it weren’t for your dad? It would undoubtedly be much different, and maybe a little harder. 

They may not always be the flashiest or loudest in the family, but our dads are definitely the unsung heroes of our lives, making things easy so that we can enjoy what we have—something we can appreciate through the good times and the tough times.

This Father’s Day, Smart pays tribute to the dads who always have our backs and do the most in a touching new video. The heartwarming new tribute video underscores the quiet but impactful roles our fathers have in the enjoyment of our lives, as they put the happiness of their families first.

At the end of the day, it’s our dads who make things possible by having our backs, always.

Much like our great dads, Smart also takes care of every subscriber, doing everything it can so that we may enjoy our passions and focus on life’s more meaningful moments in manner that’s “Simple. Smart ako.” 

To all the dads who missed out on some of the moments when we were growing up, we know you're behind us. All the way. Happy Father's Day!

Watch the video: 

SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Smart opens pre-order for visionary Huawei P40 Series
2 days ago
Mobile services provider Smart Communications is now accepting pre-orders for the much-anticipated Huawei P40 Series.
Supplements
fbfb
7 days ago
Get a Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi delivered to your doorstep via GrabMart
7 days ago
Getting fast and reliable mobile internet for all your online activities is now simpler than ever as Smart has teamed up with...
Supplements
fbfb
38 days ago
MediCard unites with community against COVID-19
38 days ago
MediCard is doing its part to help the community fight the pandemic.
Supplements
fbfb
50 days ago
Smart launches Giga Work data pack for productivity apps
50 days ago
Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. has launched Giga Work, the first data pack in the Philippines that gives...
Supplements
fbfb
73 days ago
How they did it: Three microentrepreneurs banked on agricultural resources, rich cultural heritage to succeed in business
73 days ago
The Philippines is blessed in natural resources and a rich cultural heritage, so it is heartening to see these three entrepreneurs...
Supplements
fbfb
80 days ago
For this award-winning Batangueño businessman, the secret ingredient is ‘diskarte’
80 days ago
Barely 30 years old, Romualdo Blanco Jr. discovered a way not just to earn a living but also to provide livelihood to ot...
Supplements
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with