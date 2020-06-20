Smart shines spotlight on dads who make life simple and easy

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever thought about what your life would be like right now if it weren’t for your dad? It would undoubtedly be much different, and maybe a little harder.

They may not always be the flashiest or loudest in the family, but our dads are definitely the unsung heroes of our lives, making things easy so that we can enjoy what we have—something we can appreciate through the good times and the tough times.

This Father’s Day, Smart pays tribute to the dads who always have our backs and do the most in a touching new video. The heartwarming new tribute video underscores the quiet but impactful roles our fathers have in the enjoyment of our lives, as they put the happiness of their families first.

At the end of the day, it’s our dads who make things possible by having our backs, always.

Much like our great dads, Smart also takes care of every subscriber, doing everything it can so that we may enjoy our passions and focus on life’s more meaningful moments in manner that’s “Simple. Smart ako.”

To all the dads who missed out on some of the moments when we were growing up, we know you're behind us. All the way. Happy Father's Day!

Watch the video: