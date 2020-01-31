Team “Work” emerges as the champions of the first Smart Siklab Saya Manila, while Team “Mahal Kita” and Team “Letmaku” win the silver and bronze, respectively.
Smart brings biggest Mobile Legends gathering in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Reinforcing its support for the country's mobile gaming scene, mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. has put together Siklab Saya, the biggest nationwide gathering for gamers and fans of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Thousands of Mobile Legends fans trooped to the Smart Siklab Saya venues across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to show and celebrate their love for the popular mobile game and to test their skills with other aspiring gamers to compete for the biggest tournament prize pool of P20 million.

Siklab Saya is Smart’s latest effort in empowering the Filipino gaming community. Smart also offers Giga Games, a specific data pack for gaming that provides better mobile gaming experience with the country’s fastest LTE network, as certified by internet testing leader Ookla.

After its successful runs in other parts of the country, Siklab Saya held the first of its two legs in Manila last January 25 to 26 at the SM Megatrade Hall. Team “Work” edged out Team “Mahal Kita” and 30 other teams to bag the leg's P1 million grand prize.

Cosplayer and actress Myrtle Sarrosa arrives as Alice at Smart Siklab Saya.
Smart Siklab Saya also gave fans the opportunity to meet, greet, and compete with the country’s top gaming streamers: Ako si Dogie, Chixmiss, Fhrea Jaimil, Inzaiplays, and Choox TV with cosplayer and actress Myrtle Sarrosa.

One of the event highlights was the appearance of the first ever e-sports gold medalists in the SEA Games, Team Sibol. The team shared their SEA Games journey to inspire the Filipino gamers in the country and even played an exhibition game against lucky fans.

Will your team be the next Smart Siklab Saya champion to win P1 million?

Battle it out for victory and win exclusive Mobile Legends items at the last Smart Siklab Saya Manila event happening this weekend, February 1 to 2, at the SM City North EDSA Sky Dome.

Mobile legends streamers Choox TV, Inzaiplays, Fhrea Jaimil, Chixmiss and AkosiDoggie take a groupfie with fans and players.
For updates on Smart Siklab Saya, follow Smart on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, visit www.smart.com.ph/siklabsaya.

