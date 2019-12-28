See how far one act of kindness goes with 'PayMaya It Forward!'

MANILA, Philippines — With the holiday season in full swing, people are often caught working to beat deadlines before the break, racing to complete their gift shopping, and enjoying parties with friends and family. But this is also the perfect time to reflect: to share blessings to fellow Filipinos.

In celebration of kindness this season, as we welcome the new decade, PayMaya launches its "PayMaya It Forward" campaign to inspire Filipinos to “pay it forward” by doing random acts of kindness towards fellowmen, in the spirit of digital and financial inclusion.

Igniting the movement are content creators like Ramon Bautista, Patrice Averilla, David Guison, Zach Lucero, Chezka Garrido, Angel Yeo and a many more. They are embracing the cause, spurring conversation through the hashtag #PayMayaItForward, sharing their own acts of kindness, and encouraging their followers to do the same. South East Asian Games triathlon medalists Kim Kilgroe, Fernando Caseres, Kim Mangrobang, Kim Remolino, and Claire Adorna also joining the movement and taking time to share joy through small acts of giving.

Here are some ways they have recently paid it forward. To see their acts of kindness in full detail, make sure to head to their vlog channels:

Ramon Bautista, “Internet Action Star”

“Ngayong holiday season, pinili kong maging blessing sa mga nangangailangan dahil sabi nga nila, ‘Be a blessing to others.’ Nagpahanda ako ng mga packed meals para sa ating mga kapatid na 24/7 nagtatrabaho. Ito man ay isang small act of kindness lamang, naniniwala ako na pwede ito maging inspirasyon sa marami at long-term solution upang malutasan ang iba’t ibang problema ng lipunan ngayon.” (This holiday season, I chose to give blessings to those in need because as they say, ‘Be a blessing to others.’ I prepared packed meals for our brothers and sisters who are working 24/7. This is just a small act of kindness but I believe that doing so can serve as an inspiration to others which can lead to a long-term solution addressing current societal issues.)

Patrice Averilla, Travel Vlogger

“I surprised our house help with a weekend trip to Boracay! I’ve been wanting to take Manang Rowena to the beach and finally I was able to find time to treat her to a well-deserved vacation. It’s such a joy seeing her genuinely happy after years of working hard in our home and helping our family.”

David Guison, Lifestyle Content Creator

“Since it’s the season of giving, I took this chance to express gratitude to my personal assistant Hezy by surprising and treating him to a shopping spree! For almost 7 years now, Hezy has been helping me produce content for all my social channels. This Christmas shopping treat is just one of the small ways I can pay it forward for all the help and support he has given me.”

Zach Lucero, Makina Moto Founder

“Ginamit ko ang pagkakataong ito para pasalamatan ang iba’t ibang transport group riders by giving them Christmas gift baskets. Ito ay isang simpleng paraan lamang upang pahalagahan ang binigay nila na ginhawa sa buhay ng nakararaming tao.” (I took this opportunity to thank transport group riders by giving them Christmas gift baskets. This is a simple way to show appreciation to the convenience they have brought to lives of many people.)

Chezka Garrido, Filipina Pilot

“I shared my blessings to a random village cleaner from Cebu City by giving him a new set of clothes and grocery items. It was a very fulfilling experience to see the look of excitement and joy on his face upon opening the items that I’ve brought in his home.”

Angel Yeo, Lifestyle Content Creator

“Since I knew I will be at the mall most of the time this month doing holiday shopping, I decided to prepare and give Christmas gift packages to five random people working at the mall. I was shy at first but seeing the smiles of the people upon receiving the package was priceless; it’s such a humbling experience.”

You can #PayMayaItForward too

PayMaya also designed a simple way for PayMaya account holders to pay it forward each time they pay via PayMaya QR by matching the amount of cashback they will receive from the ongoing QR promo and donating the amount to support youth education.

Until December 31, PayMaya users can get 1%, 10%, and 100% cashback whenever they scan-to-pay using PayMaya QR at any partner merchant. Every successful cashback means a chance to help a Filipino youth achieve his dreams through education.

The beneficiary for this PayMaya It Forward campaign is the Gawad Kalinga School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (GK-SEED), a learning institution that gives scholarships to young people from poor communities across the country who want to pursue a two-year Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-accredited course on social entrepreneurship.

With that heart-warming double deal, there are more reasons to keep using PayMaya and give back this season.

Download PayMaya via Google Play or App Store, sign up for an account, make the most of it, and pay it forward. Remember, when you’re paying it forward this holiday season, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!