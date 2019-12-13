PLDT, Smart and MVP Sports Foundation celebrate the success of Filipino athletes
(The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2019 - 7:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the Philippines' smashing victory in 30th Southeast Asian Games, it's time to celebrate the shining achievements of Filipino athletes.

Leading telco and digital services provider PLDT, its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc., and the MVP Sports Foundation have launched a campaign to highlight the efforts and accomplishments of winning Filipino sports people.

The campaign starts off with a 60-second video feature entitled, “Winner."  It features athletes like rising badminton star Bianca Carlos, world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, 3-time Finals MVP in the UAAP Thirdy Ravena, and the multi-medaled Philippine Arnis team, among others. The video captures the struggles and triumphs of these young winners, and the fulfillment of their dreams for their families. 

“We are very proud of these young talents who break barriers and continuously strive for excellence despite hardships and trials. Their love for their family, for their sport, and for the sacrifices they made to make their country proud truly inspire us,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT chairman and chief executive officer. 

Staunch supporter of sports 

The whole MVP Group has been a consistent supporter of Philippine sports, from the grassroots to collegiate leagues, to professional organizations, up to national representatives in international events. Smart has also poured its support behind sports where Filipino athletes excel such as badminton, boxing, basketball, weightlifting, and eSports. 

“We have always believed in the power of sports to make the lives of Filipinos better. The values that we learn from it – teamwork, mindfulness, patience, grace under pressure, and discipline, among others – are important elements to the formula of success. We are very proud of our Filipino athletes for having displayed these values so well, at the recently concluded SEA Games,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart President and chief executive officer.

To watch the video, click here.

 For more information, visit www.smart.com.ph

