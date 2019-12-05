Botanika Nature Residences: The luxury of green living

MANILA, Philippines — With its lush green scenery, Botanika Nature Residences resembles a botanical garden with its eye-catching flora and abundant landscape. This fine residential masterpiece is included in the impressive portfolio of premium property developer Filigree, located at the peaceful and less congested area of Filinvest City, Alabang.

Reminiscent to the impressive projects that Filigree is known for, Botanika redefines modern luxury with its spacious units and modern amenities. With only 10 units to a floor, this 13-story condominium ensures privacy, comfort, and security to its residents.

Botanika sets the bar in residential development with its magnificent layout, spacious indoor and outdoor spaces, and outstanding lifestyle amenities. Designed by a team of award-winning global designers and consultants led by Leandro V. Locsin Partners, it was honored with the Best Apartment Philippine Award with a five-star rating in the 2018 Asia Pacific Property Awards. The condominium also received a four-star BERDE-Certified rating from the Philippine Green Building Council (PGBC) as a result of its green building plan.

As the center of a modern and sustainable community, Botanika is located near a wide selection of dining and entertainment options such as Crimson Hotel and Festival Mall; and medical institutions like the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. Residents even have an exclusive entrance to Palms Country Club. Despite being near several establishments, residents are assured of peace and tranquility.

Photo Release The Botanika Nature Residences Atrium.

Like all Filigree developments, Botanika underwent a comprehensive planning process to ensure the concept and execution is done smoothly. Botanika owes its success to Filigree’s strong vision of the luxury real estate landscape and its understanding of its market’s needs.

“We at Filigree are trying to steer clear of the cookie cutter trends in real estate. Every facet of each of our developments — from choosing the best location to the high attention to detail, is a deliberate effort not just to offer a luxurious development, but also to provide unmatched value and high return on investments to home buyers and investors,” says Filigree head Catherine Ilagan.

Botanika Nature Residences is not the only residential development under Filigree that is ready for occupants.

Photo Release Bristol At Parkway Place.

Bristol at Parkway Place is another establishment on a highly coveted address, also known as Millionaire’s Row. The 40-story tower, located at the corner of Corporate and Parkway Avenues, is the tallest residential development in Filinvest City. Each unit features a balcony with breathtaking views of the Metro South skyline. Units are currently selling fast, with leasing rates on a constant increase.

The Enclave Alabang, Filigree’s first horizontal development, located within the exclusive area of DaangHari. This residential unit has impressive amenities such as a grand entrance, central park with a man-made lagoon overlooking a modern-tropical clubhouse with function rooms, a fully equipped gym, and swimming pool. Values have been exponentially increasing since its launch, with Phase One completely sold out and a handful of lots remaining at Phase Two.

Completely sold-out, The Beaufort is a world-class two-tower condominium found in Bonifacio Global City. The condominium offers a five-star hotel experience with sophisticated interiors and facilities, and an arresting view of the Manila Golf and Country Club.

Photo Release The Enclave Alabang Main Gate.

With more prestigious and high-value establishments in the process, Filigree is committed to provide refined and luxurious residential units for the market.

To know more about how Filigree can suit your residential needs, visithttps://filigree.com.ph. Experience Green Living with Botanika Nature Residences at https://www.botanika.com.ph.