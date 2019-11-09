Smart, TNT unveil free Instagram and Facebook for all with prepaid promos

MANILA, Philippines — In line with its push to empower Filipinos with easy access to their favorite social media apps, PLDT mobile subsidiary Smart Communications is treating Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers with FREE 1GB access to Instagram and Facebook (IG+FB) with every registration to select promos.

With FREE IG+FB For All, millions of Smart Prepaid and TNT users may enjoy worry-free access to Instagram and Facebook to post their latest travels and OOTDs, keep up with the posts of their favorite celebrities and content creators, share trending memes, and bond with friends and loved ones over the latest online buzz.

Even better, subscribers may enjoy their open access data allocation for their other online activities, such as reading blogs and news sites, watching vlogs and series, streaming music, playing mobile games, and accessing productivity apps, among others.

“Smart has always provided more Filipinos with access to digital platforms - from video streaming and now connecting to top social media apps. This is because we understand that access to these platforms enable them to enrich and celebrate their passions, and we want to make this experience as worry-free as possible for our subscribers,” said Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., SVP and Head of Consumer Business–Individual Group.

Smart Prepaid and TNT users may enjoy FREE IG+FB for All by following these steps:

Dial *123#

Choose Option 2: FREE IG+FB

Select promos starting Php20 and up

Upon successful registration, subscribers shall be instantly notified of their Free 1GB of IG and FB, valid throughout the duration of the promo they have chosen.

Smart and TNT subscribers can browse social media updates seamlessly, upload and share their favorite content in a flash, and send messages in real time - powered by the country’s undisputed fastest LTE network, as recognized by world-renowned network analytics firms, such as Ookla, Opensignal, Tutela, and P3.

Learn more about FREE IG+FB FOR ALL by following Smart on Facebook (www.fb.com/SmartCommunications), Twitter and Instagram (@LiveSmart).