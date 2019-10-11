One-of-a-kind condo living in the heart of Pampanga

A new residential tower is rising in Megaworld’s township in San Fernando

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld is launching a new residential condominium development, its second one inside the 35.6-hectare Capital Town Pampanga township in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

To be called Bryant Parklane, derived from New York City’s famous Bryant Park, the 16-storey residential tower offers 463 units ranging from Studio (up to 28.5 square meters) and One-Bedroom (up to 41 square meters). Select units have their own balcony and lanai.

The key highlight of this new residential project is its first-of-its-kind lobby concept, which features bi-level functional shared spaces and receiving area. Indoor bike racks also form part of the lobby’s unique design. The lobby will also be featuring some of the development’s amenities such as a Daycare center with hammock area, Turf Lounge, Pingpong Café, and the Library.

“In Bryant Parklane, we want to encourage interaction among residents, and at the same time, foster a sense of community. The lobby will become a venue for residents to hang out and interact with each other at any given time of the day and night. This makes this new residential project unique and one-of-a-kind, never been seen before in any of our developments,” explains Eugene Em Lozano, first vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Pampanga.

Offering views of the Zambales Mountain Range, Mount Arayat, San Fernando’s cultural cityscape, and the township’s green parks and mall area, the Bryant Parklane also features amenities at the third level deck such as an adult and kiddie pools with pool deck, function hall, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, covered outdoor lounge, outdoor play area, and jogging path.

The residential tower will also host some retail areas at the ground level.

Bryant Parklane is due for completion by 2024. The company is expected to generate around P850-million in sales from this residential project.

Last year, Megaworld launched its first residential development in Capital Town – the 12-storey Chelsea Parkplace – offering 193 residential units.

Capital Town is Megaworld’s first township development in Central and Northern Luzon. Formerly the site of the Pampanga Sugar Development Company (PASUDECO), the township is located near the Pampanga Provincial Capitol.

Aside from residential towers, the township will also be home to a Shophouse District featuring neo-classical architecture, a lifestyle mall, office towers, museum, leisure parks and green spaces, as well as wide avenues and boulevards that would connect them to the major highways in the city that lead to North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Clark International Airport.