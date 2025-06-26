^

Veggies first

MIKE ABOUT TOWN - Mike Toledo - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Metro Pacific Agro Ventures CEO Jovy Hernandez, MVP, President Marcos, the author, and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr.
STAR/ File

I previously wrote about Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, Inc. (MPAV), the wholly owned agriculture unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), and how it recently opened the Metro Pacific Fresh Farms (MPFF), a 3.5-hectare vegetable greenhouse complex in San Rafael, Bulacan.

This farm, consisting of six greenhouses, promised yields equivalent to five times those of traditional farms and up to 500 metric tons of fresh vegetables annually, to be sold under the brand name More Veggies Please, a play on the initials of Metro Pacific chairman, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP).

The MPFF also effectively launched MPAV’s The Vegetable Greenhouse Project, a 22-hectare property housing a complex of modern greenhouses in San Rafael.

This was touted to be the biggest vegetable greenhouse facility in the country and will produce some 1,600 metric tons of high-quality vegetables annually.

The administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM), through his Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., has been fully supportive of agriculture, food security and investments made along these lines.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., MVP, President Marcos and the author.

I cannot emphasize enough the urgent importance of agriculture and food security in this country and at this age, given our VUCA world, so much so that, in most cases, everything else, perhaps even industry, has to take a backseat to these.

And what  better way for PBBM to show this outright support for agriculture and food security than to visit the MPFF, now touted as the Philippines’ largest greenhouse facility with the latest in agricultural technology, which also aims to share modern farming practices with Filipino farmers to boost food sustainability.

The farm also aligns with the vision of PBBM to modernize the agricultural sector, to make it more efficient and contribute fully to national food security.

The visit also highlighted the administration’s push to modernize the country’s agriculture through technology and private sector partnerships.

Secretary Tiu Laurel, Jr., MVP, the author, Jovy Hernandez, President Marcos, and San Rafael Mayor Cholo Violago (back to camera).

PBBM, who also served as agriculture secretary upon assumption of the presidency, made agricultural modernization a policy priority, citing the need to improve yields, reduce dependence on imports, and ensure long-term food sustainability in the face of climate and supply chain risks.

Chairman MVP intends to replicate this farm model in other parts of the country. Additional greenhouse facilities are now being considered for Benguet, Cavite and Palawan.

“The vision behind these investments is an agriculturally independent Philippines,” according to MVP. “We want to help build a nation that’s capable of feeding all of its people.” *

Happy Father's Day to my hero
9 days ago

Happy Father’s Day to my hero

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 9 days ago
“When my father didn’t have my hand… he had my back.”    
Gippsland getaway
9 days ago

Gippsland getaway

By Pepper Teehankee | 9 days ago
I honestly never heard of Gippsland prior to this trip.
Wide Awake in Seattle
13 days ago

Wide Awake in Seattle

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 13 days ago
It was easy to be wide awake in Seattle, defying Circadian rhythms and jet lag. Not just because Seattle is coffee...
Philippines meets Argentina in an art show at Talyer 15
13 days ago

Philippines meets Argentina in an art show at Talyer 15

By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 13 days ago
Art knows no borders. Imagination becomes limitless as art connects people. In this connection, an understanding is forged...
SIlangan
14 days ago

SIlangan

By Mike Toledo | 14 days ago
Philex Mining Corp., one of the oldest and largest copper and gold producers in the country, recently unveiled its Silangan...
Back with a…Bam!
June 10, 2025 - 12:00am

Back with a…Bam!

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | June 10, 2025 - 12:00am
Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV’s only big loss these days is the 20-plus pounds he has purposely...
