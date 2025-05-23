Mt. Everest: Skyscraper

Wellness advocate and professional Rosan Cruz was recently in a world where skyscrapers had no lifts; where the sky was forever, and the world’s tallest peak, Mt. Everest, a precious photobomber.

Rosan came the closest she has ever been to the sky, at 5,364 meters above sea level. Mt. Everest stands at 8,848 meters, the wind, the rain and the sun its only constant companions.

In Nepali and Sanskrit, Mt. Everest is called Sagarmatha, meaning “Goddess of the Sky” or “the head in the great blue sky.” It was renamed in 1865 for Sir George Everest, the Surveyor General of India.

Rosan didn’t scale the peak of Mt. Everest. But she wanted to reach the fabled mountain, not just because, “It’s there,” as mountaineer George Mallory said in 1923. In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers confirmed to have reached the summit of Mt. Everest.

“People often say, ‘Because it’s there.’ But for me, it’s a bit more personal. When I was much, much younger and really into mountaineering, I always dreamed of reaching Base Camp. Back then, the trek took about 27 days, and it felt like a big adventure waiting to happen. When a friend of mine, Sierra, wanted to celebrate her 60th milestone in a special way, I said ‘yes’ to support her and also revisit my dream. So, this trek became not just about fulfilling a dream, but also about standing by a friend and sharing an unforgettable experience together,” Rosan recounts.

Base camp, 5,364 meters above sea level. Base Camp

It was no walk in the park to get to Everest Base Camp.

“Honestly, it was really tough getting up there. The air gets super thin above 4,000 meters. I was breathing so hard, and it felt like my heart was going to explode! Every step was a real challenge. Coming back down wasn’t easy either, even though it was faster. It took us 10 days to get up, and the plan was three days to get back to Lukla (the starting point for treks to Base Camp, and where the airport is). My friend Sierra had altitude sickness so we opted to take the helicopter.”

“The views were absolutely amazing,” gushes Rosan, who is back in the Philippines now and recovering from jet lag. “The fresh mountain air felt so good. But I can’t help feeling sad, too. I heard about PJ Santiago, a fellow Filipino climber who made it all the way to Camp 4, the highest camp on Everest, but sadly passed away there while preparing for the final summit push. It really reminded me how dangerous and serious this climb can be.”

Rosan points in the direction of Mt. Everest’s peak from Base Camp.

From 2010 to 2019, the success rates of Everest climbers reportedly increased to about 65 percent, or two-thirds of mountaineers scaling the mountain, according to a study by the University of Washington. More women are attempting the climb in recent years (14.6 percent, from 2006 to 2019) versus the previous period (9.1 percent from 1990 to 2005).

But for many, including Rosan and Sierra, just a glimpse of this majestic mountain from Base Camp was worth the long journey.

Recently, Filipinos Rhisael “Ric” Rabe, Jeno Panganiban and Miguel Mapalad conquered Everest. Unfortunately, Santiago perished.

The feat of Rabe, Panganiban and Mapalad came 19 years after Filipino climbers first tamed the “Goddess of the Sky.”

The Ama Dablan peak towers behind Rosan.

The Journey

Rosan also cherished the new friends she made and the people she met along the way. As the saying goes it’s not just the destination, but also the journey that thrills the traveler.

“The best part was meeting so many awesome people along the way. Honestly, it’s not just about reaching the Base Camp — it’s really about the whole journey, the struggles, and the friendships that make it unforgettable.”

“I had the unexpected pleasure of meeting Jamling Tenzing Norgay, the eldest son of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. He was very friendly and continued to check in on us afterward. He also shared some valuable tips for managing altitude difficulty, telling me that whenever my heart feels like it’s pounding, I should pause, inhale deeply through my nose, and then exhale powerfully through my mouth a few times,” recalls Rosan.

She also met Nima Rinji, the youngest person to climb all 14 peaks in the world in a span of two years; and Mitch Hutchcraft, who summitted from the UK to Everest in 240 days.

Life indeed takes us from peak to peak, and the valley in between. Sometimes, we reach our emotional peak in the valleys, and our valleys even in the peaks. Sometimes, down in the bases of our daily lives — we find the peaks of our hopes and realizations.

Just like Rosan Cruz, who saw the sky up close and personal, winked at Mt. Everest, cemented an old friendship and forged new ones. Now, if that’s not the peak of life, I don’t know what is.

