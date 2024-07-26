‘My mother, Zenaida Tantoco, on what would have been her birthday’ – Anton T. Huang

The late Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco’s birthday song last Saturday, her 78th birthday, went beyond the “Happy Birthday” ditty.

It was in arias and melodies sang so meaningfully by sopranos, baritones and tenors; expressed by the violin, the piano and the cello.

It was music, magic and memories when the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society (PPOSI) mounted, with love, “Remembering Nedy,” a musical tribute to the late Nedy, who was chairman of Rustan’s Commercial Corp. before she passed away.

“My entire family is filled with deep emotion and immense gratitude as we gather to honor the memory and legacy of a remarkable woman, my mother, Zenaida Tantoco, on what would have been her birthday,” her firstborn Anton T. Huang said in his remarks before the tribute, held at the Ignacio Gimenez Theater at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex. Among the performers were former CCP president Raul Sunico, soprano Lizze Bett Estrada, tenor Nomher Nival, baritone Byeong-In Park, soprano Rachel Gerodias-Park, conductor Herminigildo Ranera, violinist Diomedes Saraza Jr., cellist Dr. Renato B. Lucas and, of course, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mr. Aubrey Carlson, the author, US Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson and Rustan Commercial Corp. vice president Michael T. Huang.

“My mom was not only a visionary in the world of music and arts, but also a passionate advocate who dedicated her life to the enrichment of our cultural heritage. Through her tireless efforts in producing operas and classical concerts, she illuminated stages across the country and beyond, touching the souls of many,” Anton said.

“Her belief in the transformative power of music and the arts was evident in every project she embraced,” Anton said of his mother, who had an exceptional talent in playing the guitar, according to Tokie Tantoco Enriquez, her youngest sister.

Irene Marcos-Araneta and Rustan Commercial Corp. chairman Donnie Tantoco.

“Moreover, her commitment extended beyond the grand stages. She was devoted to nurturing talent and supporting our institutions, like the CCP and the PPOSI. Her legacy includes the countless artists and musicians, some of whom are performing tonight, whose careers she helped foster,” added Anton.

“Nakaka-miss po siya,” said one of Nedy’s protégés, Diomedes Saraza Jr., who rendered a moving Kahit Isang Saglit with his violin, accompanied by Raul Sunico on the piano.

“Mom was a cornerstone in propelling Philippine culture and music onto the global stage,” continued Anton. “Her support for the PPO was unwavering. From its inaugural European concert tour, to its landmark performance at Carnegie Hall, and her tireless efforts at raising funds to support the orchestra members for their training, education, and retirement needs, as well as the requirement for new musical instruments.”

Indeed, one of the clips shown of Nedy during the video presentation was of her saying with a straight face, “If you have no friends, don’t bother to fund-raise.”

Nedy Tantoco’s firstborn Anton T. Huang, president and CEO Rustan Commercial Corp., and CCP chairman Jaime Laya.

Then she broke into a radiant smile and said, “Thank you, my friends.” She had — still has — a multitude.

“Many of us, I’m sure, have experienced her charm and formidable, as well as irresistible, fundraising skills,” quipped CCP chairman Jaime Laya in his welcome remarks.

“Active for 19 years as CCP trustee and the head of a major support group to the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, she saw to it that the Philippine orchestra had the best instruments. She supported training programs and master classes,” shared Laya.

“She brought the hundred-strong orchestra to world audiences, notably at Carnegie Hall in New York City. We all know how difficult and costly it is to present classical opera that requires the best singing and acting skills, a topnotch orchestra, a chorus, dancers, sets. Artistic and economic challenges were nothing to Nedy,” Laya said, still in awe of ZRT.

In closing, Anton said, “As we reflect on her life and contributions today, we are reminded of the indelible mark she has left on our community. This tribute and memorial is not only a recognition of her achievements, but likewise a celebration of the passion and spirit she shared with each of us.”

Jaime Laya echoed the prayer in the hearts of the audience, who came to wish Nedy a happy 78th birthday in heaven, “Whenever we find fulfillment in music, in symphony, in opera, let us recall times past and perhaps say a little prayer to recall and remember our dear Zenaida R. Tantoco.”