Be water

Artist Chino Yulo pursued furniture making, insurance consulting, scuba diving, surfing, organizing mixed martial arts events, and was a founder of a music website. Despite these varied careers, his passion for art remained constant. Early experiences sculpting with wood and adobe shaped his artistic path and a pivotal moment in his career came in 2019 with his debut at a year-end group show. He has since been featured in numerous exhibitions, including four solo shows: “Marahuyo” (2021) and “Depth” (2022) at Pintô Art Museum, “Vast” at 1335 Mabini, and “Sugbo” at the Visayas Art Fair last year.

His dedication to diverse forms of artistic expression is apparent in his contributions to projects such as the Pintô Underwater Sculpture Museum for Marine Ecosystem Regeneration and Ballet in Pintô, where he explores themes ranging from the creation of artificial reefs to the embodiment of ballet’s grace.

A row of talented artists: Ces Eugenio, Kim Hamilton Sulit, Erwin Leaño, Romeo Lee, Chino Yulo, Ferdie Montemayor, EJ Cabangon, and Art Sanchez, Jr.

Last January, four of his works were featured at the Philippine Pavilion at the international trade show Maison et Objet in Paris. This event introduced his art to a global audience, broadening his artistic reach. He also participated in this year’s Art Fair Philippines with Pintô Art Museum.

Yulo’s extensive body of work features materials such as wood, metal, resin, acrylic, and glass. He combines these elements into a visual symphony, as his artistic philosophy centers on the principles of flow and balance.

This exhibition invites us to immerse in the transformative philosophy of Bruce Lee’s “Be Water.” This concept, rooted in adaptability and resilience, proposes that one should be as fluid and responsive as water itself, able to flow around obstacles and embrace change with ease. Here he presents his tan-aw (look), alon (wave), and lukot (creased) series presented through media capturing the essence and the dynamic, ever-changing nature of water. Each of these colorful, thermoformed acrylic pieces is a testament to the fluidity and strength inherent in water, mirroring Lee’s metaphor of water’s ability to flow and crash, take shape, and adapt seamlessly to its environment.

“Green Dream” and “Pinkukur?mu”

The ribbon was cut by renowned glass sculptor Ramon Orlina and the artist’s mother, Chiqui Hollman Yulo. Several respected artists in the Philippine art scene were present to support the talented sculptor’s fifth solo exhibit.

