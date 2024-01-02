What are your dreams for 2024?

The best gift for the New Year, for every day that comes, is the two presents we open in the morning: Our eyes.

And thus empowered, we set out to sail through the day, through calm and turbulence, discovering new destinations, and always longing and returning for a safe harbor at the end of the day, of an honest day’s work, of an honest day, period.

The new year is always a reboot, a re-conditioning, a fresh start, a new slate. It helps that it comes with fireworks and a billion cheers from all over the world.

So I asked a question that I will never tire of; a question those who open their two presents every morning hopefully never tire of: What are your dreams for the year? What do you wish to do better in 2024?

Here goes:

Her Excellency Marie Fontanel, Ambassador of France to the Philippines

Welcome President Marcos in France for a State visit!

Andrew Tan, chairman of Alliance Global Group, the parent company of Megaworld and Emperador

I look forward to a brand new year for the Philippine economy’s continuous growth. I further hope to see more investments in our country that can generate more jobs, infrastructure developments that can further bring progress especially to the provinces, and more young Filipino innovators who will excel and contribute to all of these opportunities ahead.

Alice Eduardo, president and CEO of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp.

“An expressway from North Luzon Expressway passing through Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela and Cagayan, with the same alignment of the Cagayan Valley Road. In the past, it took only one hour from Luneta to Nueva Ecija, since it’s only 100 kilometers away. Now, it takes four hours from Manila to Nueva Ecija, a hindrance to economic growth in the region and the stable supply and prices of rice, vegetables and spices. Achieving highway connectivity would have a significant impact on the economy of those provinces. It would also promote economic growth and development in the country.”

Capt. Stanley Ng, president, Philippine Airlines

Let us continue to be grateful for God’s blessings, and always remember to share our blessings with others. The Philippines has so much potential, let us support our local products, services, talents, arts and culture. Even more important, work together as a nation for the progress of our beloved country.

Korina Sanchez-Roxas, multi-media journalist

Dreams are for free. I can wish for World Peace. But I’m not vying for Miss Universe.

To be more specific and realistic, because I know it is possible: I wish for the war in the Middle East to end. How this will happen I won’t pretend to suggest a solution. But if the superpowers had learned anything from their own histories of war and strife, they should be super enough to unite and come up with an antidote. War must be extinct in this day and age.

I wish for all children in the Philippines to be properly nourished, educated and provided for with their basic rights. Though we have made progress through the 4Ps of government, we are still far from achieving even the basic. Roughly 30 percent of children in many parts of the country are under- or malnourished. Imagine that.

I wish for local governments to take seriously animal rights. We have laws and I wish the laws can be more stringent and specific. While there are efforts against dog-slaughter and dog-eating, it still exists. Shelters should be no-kill. An active anti-rabies, spay-neuter and adoption campaign can be funded. The leaders just don’t care enough. Even with the funding they already have.

I wish for health, safety, happiness for my children Pepe and Pilar and for them to land the best big schools appropriate for them (as this is still a discussion) so they grow responsible, ambitious, compassionate and successful later in life.

I wish for a long, happy and healthy life for Mar and myself and all our siblings.

Mar and I, we have lived the lives of maybe 10 people combined. Quota na, kumbaga. So I wish we are able to exemplify to our children so they surpass us in achievement and charity to fellow human beings.

I, for myself, want peace, a constant project I am passionate about, and to never age with a 25-inch waistline and strong legs forever. Hahaha! I tell my daughter, “Ghurl, at 50 you should look like THIS, okay?”

Pangasinan (4th District) Rep. Christopher de Venecia

My dream is that the local theater industry continues to thrive post-pandemic as more shows open in Manila next year — from Spelling Bee to Rent, One More Chance, Pingkian to the new Parokya ni Edgar musical; that Filipinos continuously flock to the cinemas not only during Metro Manila Film Festival but every time there is a local theatrical release; that local governments allocate more resources to fund grassroots creative initiatives towards social inclusion and urban renewal; that more creative hubs are engendered across the country; and that national government continuously funds, prioritizes, and implements RA 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act so that we can become the No.1 creative economy in ASEAN by 2030.

Doctors Aivee and Z Teo

Our Dream for 2024 is that the Aivee Clinic will be known to be an instrument to bring confidence to people all over the world.

Jaime Ponce de Leon, founder, Leon Gallery

My dream for 2024 is to be able to spend more time in my hometown, which is Dumaguete, and to be able to plant more trees. In this age of global warming, I believe we all must take responsibility and do our part to save Mother Earth.

