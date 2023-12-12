Circulo Novo Ecijano reunion: Red-letter day for Novo Ecijanos

The “Woman of Steel” was all but melting with happiness at last week’s fellowship night with her fellow Novo Ecijanos at the Manila Polo Club. Sta. Elena Construction president and CEO Alice Eduardo — proud daughter of Jaen, Nueva Ecija — was host of the gathering, organized by the Circulo Novo Ecijano led by businessman Sergio Ortiz Luis and Fanny Blanco.

“Tonight we are gathered not just as individuals but as a community bound by common roots and shared experiences. Together, let us celebrate our unique heritage and forge connections that strengthen the ties that bind us,” said Alice, whose parents Dr. Andres Eduardo, a dentist, and Elisa Galang, a CPA, are stalwarts of Jaen. Alice remembers that even as a young girl, she used to help out in her parents’ bowling alley in Jaen, distributing score sheets to the players and standing on a stool behind the counter of the cash register to observe the adults. She would build playhouses in their backyard even then, a foreshadowing of her future career as a construction magnate.

Nueva Ecija has always been close to her heart — she even built the San Agustin Church and parish hall in Jaen with her own personal funds.

After meeting her kababayans from Nueva Ecija last week at the Polo Club, Alice was as thrilled as she was after meeting presidents, Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio (who was at her table at an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art) and captains of industry.

“It is doubly heartwarming when it is your kababayans who are proud of you,” she told me. I attended the fellowship as an adopted daughter of Jaen.

According to Fanny Blanco, Circulo Novo Ecijano was established in April 2019 and had its first fellowship in October of the same year.

“Our aim is to know and have camaraderie among province mates from different towns and our mission is to help the less fortunate by way of helping them finance projects promoting agriculture, medical missions, scholarships.”

To support this, the group is holding two fundraising events next year.

Manny Santos, former Trade Secretary Titoy Pardo and wife Marilyn, Fanny Blanco and Sergio Ortiz Luis.

“Hopefully, we get sponsors from Nueva Ecija. We started with getting to know each other more by our fellowship and I think I have succeeded in that,” Fanny adds.

Monaco Consul General Fortune Aleta Ledesma remembers spending many happy years as a child in Cabanatuan. Her grandfather Amado Q. Aleta was a governor of the province. For the fellowship, her son RJ Ledesma was the energetic emcee.

According to Marivel Soriano Carandang, over 200 Novo Ecijanos attended the gathering, for which guests were requested to come in attire “with a touch of red.”

Among those present were former Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan; former Trade Secretary José Pardo and wife Marilyn; banker Bing De Guzman; banker and former GSIS president Bernie Vergara, who is also president of the Manila Polo Club; former Security and Exchange Commission chairman Tess Herbosa; philstar.com’s Kevin Belmonte, son of former Speaker Sonny Belmonte of Zaragoza; Rose Anne Belmonte; Nina Mangio, president-elect of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Carol Masibay Garcia from Zaragoza and Yoli Ayson of Cabanatuan. Incidentally, Cabanatuan had the biggest delegation to the fellowship.

“Your presence here tonight is a reminder of the strong bond of friendship and community that we share,” Alice said as she surveyed the hall, filled with Novo Ecijanos in red.

Nueva Ecija was named by the Spanish colonizers after the city of Ecija, in Seviila, Spain. It is the largest province in Central Luzon. The province is often referred to as the “Rice Granary of the Philippines,” but also produces major crops like mangoes, calamansi, bananas, garlic and vegetables. The municipality of Bongabon at the foot of the Sierra Madre mountains and its neighboring Laur and Rizal are the major producers of onion and garlic. Bongabon is called the “onion capital of the country.” Nueva Ecija is also known as the “vegetable basket” of Luzon.

(From left) The Zaragoza delegation: Cheryl Bautista, Carol Garcia, Kevin and Rose Anne Belmonte with Alice and Small Laude.

Alice wishes there was a Skyway from Manila to Nueva Ecija and back, because travel time would be reduced from the present four hours to an hour, which is what it took when she was a child. The entire country would benefit, she says.

“May this gathering be a testament to the rich culture of our province and the unity that define us,” Alice concluded.

