Food, friendship & fortune

Manila Hotel creative and style director Rachy Cuna (extreme left) plays the Mid-Autumn Festival dice game at Oriental Palace with his friends (from left) Christine Chua, the author, Edson Obediente, Cheryl Chua, Kim Tan, Joseph Volfango and Christine Dayrit.

Add festival to the title. For food, friendship and fortune are a festival on a roll. When joy is shared among friends in between bites of a sumptuous meal, the happiness created is akin to a trove of riches and fortune.

Laughter was sprinkled to the gathering when Manila Hotel creative and style director Rachy Cuna hosted a dinner for our celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Mooncake Festival or Moon Festival) at the Oriental Palace Seafood Restaurant on Tomas Morato Ave. in Quezon City one rainy night. The dreariness of the day disappeared when mashed wintermelon soup with dried scallop and egg white was served. It was food for the soul.

In our private room at the restaurant, a side table was brimming with gifts and fortune in red angpaos. Thunder roared. Lightning crossed the sky, a dash of its reflection registered on the glass wall of the room. Or was I just imagining as an after-effect of the soothing wintermelon soup? We were electrified with joy as we looked forward to Mooncake Festival dice game, a friendly game traditionally played as part of the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. (The game requires unused six dice and a spic-and-span wide-mouthed bowl. Everybody partaking of the meal will roll the dice and wins a specific prize depending on the dice combination. Oriental Palace accepts an add-on of the Mid-Autumn Festival dice game to its service until end of October as long as dining reservation is done two days prior so the staff can prepare the prizes based on the guest’s specification.)

Lychee prawn balls

The roast Peking duck was served next with crispy, shiny skin and meat oh-so tender and tasty. Rolled inside a small thin wrapper with spring onion and hoisin, it was divine.

Lychee prawn balls were served next. The dish looked more like a Chinese sculpture. Each prawn ball hung from the branches of a dwarfed tree. I honestly hesitated to pop one in my mouth because the dish was presented in a beautiful landscape. It looked good. It tasted even better.

Sisters Christine and Cheryl Chua, whose family owns Oriental Palace, joined us for dinner. Christine explained that the restaurant is a perfect place for a satisfying Chinese food — “whether for a quick, casual meal or an extravagant banquet for special occasions.” With its seating capacity of 800 persons, it’s the place-to-be for those who have a hankering for authentic and quality Cantonese cuisine. (Outside Chinatown in Manila, I’ve never seen so many Filipino-Chinese in one restaurant than in Oriental Palace.)

When the delicious deep-fried seafood salad roll, stuffed lotus chicken and Oriental signature tofu were served, we knew dinner was about to end and the dice game would commence. Everybody was excited to roll the dice. But Rachy was also excited in feeding us. So, Typhoon Shelter Live Suaje was served; the fresh, sweet juice of the shrimp was left in the mouth.

From there on, we seemed like to start anew our dinner with the arrival of filleted steamed garoupa on our table. Heaven. And, wow, the deep-fried juicy pigeon with salt and pepper was another heavenly treat, comparable to the pigeon dishes served in the Michelin-star restaurants in Hong Kong. And because the Mid-Autumn Festival is about a bounty harvest and good life, we ended the savory dishes with beef tenderloin with Oriental dressing and udon noodles — for long life, for friendship, for fortune.

Six dice and a bowl are needed to play the MidAutumn Festival dice game

Indeed, fortune awaited us when, after being served buchi and hot almond dumplings, the Mid-Autumn Festival dice game started. We were like children in our glee. The mood was frenetic. Everybody got a prize from gummy worm and white rabbit candies to chocolate pretzels and mooncakes. And I won the prize sealed in a red-gold angpao.

Life is good. It’s naturally beautiful in design. It even gets better when it is celebrated by breaking bread with friends who are also life’s fortune.

(To make a reservation at Oriental Palace with Mid-Autumn Festival dice game, please call 0917-8790832 and 0998-5518654 at least two days before.)

