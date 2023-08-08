PeopleAsia’s Men Who Matter 2023 “What matters most to you?”

Most of us seek to matter — to our family, our friends and depending on our work and advocacy, to the sphere where our endeavors define us.

And in our lives, it’s good to have people who mean the world to us and to mean the world to others, even if only to one’s mother.

Wanting to matter makes us strive to be our best selves and having a higher purpose other than ourselves makes us like candle light — the glow isn’t confined to the source of the light.

My faith, my family, my friends, my work and my purpose matter to me.

PeopleAsia magazine recently held its “Men Who Matter” awards at the Grand Ballroom of the Bellevue Manila, and on the spot, we asked the awardees who were present what matters most to them.

Awardee Fr. Dave Concepcion, Sto. Niño de Paz Greenbelt chaplain, in his speech later that evening, said: “Maiksi lamang ang buhay — nakikiraan lamang tayo. Dumating tayong walang dala, aalis tayong walang dadalhin. Harinawa, makapag-iwan ng magandang alaala. (Life is short — we’re mere passersby. We came into this world empty-handed, we will leave empty-handed. May God will it that we will leave good memories behind.). St. Augustine said, ‘The moment we were born, we start dying because we are just mere pilgrims in this world.’ What we are trying to do is not really to live long, but to live well. And perhaps, to make a difference.”

Here are the other responses of PeopleAsia’s “Men Who Matter:”

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

What is important here is not about the gender of masculinity for the ‘Men Who Matter,’ it’s actually how you are as a person that’s important — your essence. How you contribute to make a difference right now. Each and every awardee has his own traits; they have their own success in their own fields. What’s important here, right now, is to make a difference. What matters most is not only making a difference, but making a difference with a heart. Because everything is so precious. Time is precious — everything is precious.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes

As a public servant, [it’s] public service and service to the people — genuine public service. I think that’s what matters most to me. On a personal note, family.

Greg Camacho, Grab Philippines director for deliveries

What matters most to me is family. It’s part of the way I was brought up. Growing up, my parents always instilled the value of taking care of the people who matter the most to you and in my case, it’s my family. Other than that, what they taught me is to work hard and be kind, and you’ll do well in life.

Fred Hui, NextGen Asia CEO

For me, it’s character. Character is very important. Basically, character shows who you are, your values, your upbringing, how you see people and how you see towards the society.

Atty. Mike Toledo, Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

What matters most to me is — and I don’t want to sound as if I am insincere about it — at the end of the day, whatever God-given talent you have, you have to pay it forward. You [should be] able to make a difference in the lives of your fellow Filipinos, because I believe that’s what life is all about. That’s what really matters to me.

Coco Martin, actor and director

My family. Sila po ang reason ng lahat nang ‘to — lahat ng sacrifices at paghihirap ko. ‘Yung lola ko po talaga ‘yung naghubog sa akin kung bakit ako nagkaroon ng pangarap, naging masipag at ngayon, [para] makatulong kahit papaano sa aking kapwa, kapwa artista at kahit sa simpleng Pilipino. (They’re the reason for everything — all of my sacrifices and difficulties. It was my grandmother who raised and molded me into what I am now, that’s why I dreamed big, worked hard, and now I am also somehow able to help my fellowmen, fellow actors and even the ordinary Filipino.)

Leeroy new, artist

I steer my work towards the betterment of our society. I always try to aspire for the improvement of everyone’s lives and I try to integrate that into my work.

Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas

For me, love and family. Everything I do now is for my family and others. Life just has no meaning if you don’t give love and if you don’t pursue love.

Chris Yu, Volvo Philippines

I think, after these past few years, keeping yourself healthy — it matters a lot more now. And making sure you have a happy family and being together with the people you love the most. I think that has gained even more importance now. That’s what really matters.

