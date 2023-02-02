Enjoy French organic coffee in the heart of Makati

Shauna Jay Popple, PR and communications manager for Malongo Philippines; Carlo Aboboto, brand executive for Malongo Philippines; Jeremy Hubert, France master barista and head of training; Tony Cao, CEO of One World and Seven Seas, Inc. (retailer of Malongo Philippines); Rumi Li, managing director of Noble House; Andrew Naval, GM of One World and Seven Seas, Inc.; Jean-Pierre Blanc, CEO of Cafes Malongo; Sam Samuel Sabado, Malongo store manager; and Henri Rodriguez, director of exportation

Malongo Atelier Barista has launched its second branch in the Philippines. The new branch is at Greenbelt Hamilton in Makati joining its flagship store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Established in 1934 as a small coffee roaster in Nice, along the French Riviera, Malongo has stayed true to its core values and roots in providing quality coffee to its drinkers. In addition, the brand has been consistent in ethically growing and sourcing its coffee from small family plantations. Malongo has made its mark in the coffee industry as the world’s number-one organic and fair-trade coffee producer.

The launch was attended by the French principals: CEO of Cafes Malongo Jean-Pierre Blanc and director of exportation Henri Rodriguez. Guests were given Malongo’s coffee and cheese-pairing experience. The experience was led by master barista and training coordinator from France Jeremy Hubert, who shared his expertise in finding the perfect coffee to match the different types of cheese.

Given the French’s penchant and love for cheese and coffee, it only made sense for Malongo to create a cheese and coffee-pairings menu that is now available in both the Greenbelt Hamilton and BGC branches.

Enjoy their premium organic coffee and pair it with your favorite cheese, the French way, at Malongo Atelier Barista’s new Greenbelt Hamilton branch. The store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.