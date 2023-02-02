^

Newsmakers

Enjoy French organic coffee in the heart of Makati

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
February 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Enjoy French organic coffee in the heart of Makati
Shauna Jay Popple, PR and communications manager for Malongo Philippines; Carlo Aboboto, brand executive for Malongo Philippines; Jeremy Hubert, France master barista and head of training; Tony Cao, CEO of One World and Seven Seas, Inc. (retailer of Malongo Philippines); Rumi Li, managing director of Noble House; Andrew Naval, GM of One World and Seven Seas, Inc.; Jean-Pierre Blanc, CEO of Cafes Malongo; Sam Samuel Sabado, Malongo store manager; and Henri Rodriguez, director of exportation
STAR/ File

Malongo Atelier Barista has launched its second branch in the Philippines. The new branch is at Greenbelt Hamilton in Makati joining its flagship store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Established in 1934 as a small coffee roaster in Nice, along the French Riviera, Malongo has stayed true to its core values and roots in providing quality coffee to its drinkers. In addition, the brand has been consistent in ethically growing and sourcing its coffee from small family plantations. Malongo has made its mark in the coffee industry as the world’s number-one organic and fair-trade coffee producer.

The launch was attended by the French principals: CEO of Cafes Malongo Jean-Pierre Blanc and director of exportation Henri Rodriguez. Guests were given Malongo’s coffee and cheese-pairing experience. The experience was led by master barista and training coordinator from France Jeremy Hubert, who shared his expertise in finding the perfect coffee to match the different types of cheese.

Given the French’s penchant and love for cheese and coffee, it only made sense for Malongo to create a cheese and coffee-pairings menu that is now available in both the Greenbelt Hamilton and BGC branches.

Enjoy their premium organic coffee and pair it with your favorite cheese, the French way, at Malongo Atelier Barista’s new Greenbelt Hamilton branch. The store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JEAN-PIERRE BLANC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Enjoy French organic coffee in the heart of Makati
1 hour ago

Enjoy French organic coffee in the heart of Makati

By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
Malongo Atelier Barista has launched its second branch in the Philippines.
Newsmakers
fbtw
Marrakech: Souks, spice & everything nice
2 days ago

Marrakech: Souks, spice & everything nice

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
Marrakech is like an exotic dish in a tagine it’s a sight to behold, with more than a hint of spice and bursts of color,...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Eduardo A&ntilde;o: The Unclassified Truth
2 days ago

Eduardo Año: The Unclassified Truth

By Mons Romulo | 2 days ago
Having served as Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, former...
Newsmakers
fbtw
&lsquo;Empathy is the core of my commitment to serving our country&rsquo;
6 days ago

‘Empathy is the core of my commitment to serving our country’

By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
Her father, Antonio Legarda, was one of the first to arrive at the Italian Ambassador’s residence in Makati when...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Courage springs from childhood
6 days ago

Courage springs from childhood

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 6 days ago
The first Filipino Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa learned courage to fight for her convictions not just in University,...
Newsmakers
fbtw

Rolex opens at Newport World Resorts the

By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Washington and Rolex opened a new point of sale in Manila at Newport Mall, Newport World Resorts.
7 days ago
Newsmakers
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with