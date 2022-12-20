Solenne Dela Rama Santos: Weaving wonders

A new Filipino brand named S.A. Balai, which produces placemats and table napkins using local fabrics and embroidery, was launched at the Katutubo Ph x Bench pop-up early this year. S.A. Balai, or pronounced “Sa Balai,” which in Ilonggo means “for the home,” are also the initials of the founder, Solenne Alexandrie Santos. Solenne is the daughter of lawyer Duane Santos and Mandy Dela Rama Santos, one of Manila’s best dressed.

Last year, Solenne did an independent study on female weavers of different types of fabrics and created an artwork based on that. As she was doing her research, Solenne came across the history of the fabric and learned about the background of the female weavers.These fabrics are created by women who would hand-weave colorful fabrics that were used for traditional costumes and accessories. The weaving process was traditionally done on a loom, which is an upright frame with warp threads (vertical threads) and weft threads (horizontal threads). By manipulating the warp and weft threads, these female weavers could create beautiful designs in various colors. “Piña fabric is the most popular fabric; there have been books and everything written about it. While I find it nice and fascinating, I wanted to focus on a fabric just as eye-catching, the Inabel fabric, which originates from the Ilocos region,” shares Solenne. “Inabel fabric is characterized by its intricate and colorful designs, which are made using the traditional backstrap loom. The colors used to create the Inabel patterns come from natural dyes derived from plants such as indigo, banana leaves, turmeric, and more. This appreciation for both the natural world and its influence on Filipino art help me appreciate all aspects of my own cultural heritage more fully.”

And, like in most brands, there is always one person, thing or incident that inspires the creator, so we asked her who her inspiration is and she said, “ I was inspired by my Tita Karen (Santos), who is known for her beautiful homeware line, most especially her table linens. I wanted to intertwine what she and my mom did for the project. It’s a simple design that could be used for different occasions, and I wanted to have fun with the design of the pieces. These placemats can be used for different occasions, adding a festive touch to any table setting. By blending something traditional with less conventional designs, I was able to create something that is truly unique.”

Elephant cocktail napkins using Inabel fabrics.

The fabrics S.A. Balai used for its current collection are from the north, namely Wasig from La Union and Inabel from the Cordilleras. However, they are already working with fabric from the south.

One hundred percent of the sales of S.A. Balai go to two of Solenne’s favorite charities: one is Bahay Kanlungan, a temporary protection shelter the Quezon City LGU opened for abused women, children and LGBTQ; and the Grace to be Born shelter, a home in Pasig for young, pregnant and unwed mothers and a nursery and orphanage for abandoned infants and children as well.

Read on as Solenne shares with us the lessons learned with her start-up business.

1. I was advised that it would take at least two years to reap the fruits of the business (especially an SME), so I am learning to enjoy the growing pains instead.

2. Not everything is about personal gain but rather it is in giving that we receive the greatest benefits. It has turned out to be my greatest joy and lesson in this endeavor.

3. Be patient like my teachers in school, because deadlines are different when the shoe is on the other foot and you are on the receiving end.

4. Because of the pandemic, more people have turned to entertaining at home and are willing to invest more in homeware.

5. Once you put up a business, especially as a teenager, the amount of support you will get from the Titas and Titos of Manila is staggering.

6. I am now appreciating more than ever the creativity and passion that my aunt and mom have put in their respective business.

7. I learned how long it takes to make these weaves and how much specialized skill goes into each one. Working with these weavers taught me that it was important not only to support their businesses, but also to draw attention to their work and bring it to a larger market in the capital where they can get the recognition they deserve.

8. During my independent research, I discovered that the weaving techniques used by these communities have their own set of properties and characteristics. The different designs produced by each region can be attributed to the various religious values, artistic origins, and beliefs of each one.

9. Adaptability is essential. From changes to unexpected customer preferences on certain products, to fluctuations in demand, I have had to adapt quickly to these needs. I’ve learned that it’s important to remain flexible and open-minded if you want to succeed.

10. Finally, I discovered the significance of having a growth mindset. There were times when the production would hit a roadblock, such as not being able to contact the weavers at certain times or not having certain colors available. Instead of viewing this as a setback to progress, I learned that it is critical to move with the situation and be open to alternatives in order to carry out the plan along a different path to ultimately reach the objective.

Shell placemats using Wasig from La Union.

(We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.)