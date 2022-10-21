PeopleAsia’s ‘Women of Style and Substance’ 2022 Awards Night: Send in the gowns!

PeopleAsia’s ‘Women of Style & Substance’ 2022: Fashion entrepreneur Mags Cue, Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz, Sta. Elena Construction Corp. EVP Jacqueline Eduardo, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, French Ambassador Michele Boccoz, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera, Okada Manila VP for sales and marketing Cielo Ortega-Reboredo, Artists on a Mission founder Kristine Lim and BRM Centers president and CEO Crystal Jacinto.

Eleven “Women of Style and Substance” turned 10/10 into a “perfect 10” as PeopleAsia honored women who break the glass ceiling in a glittering awards night at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez, gorgeous in a Mark Bumgarner number, welcomed the awardees and guests by saying, “It was once said that women are only helpless when their nail polish is wet. Well, what do you know? Gel polish was invented. So, who’s helpless now? Rather, who’s no longer helpless now! Women find a way. Then they lead the way.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, resplendent in a Jhong Sudlon creation, said, “This award is about including the forgotten women who carried the burden of home and livelihood… who struggle against as a society that was not made for them.”

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, in her white terno by Jun Escario, also took to the stage to share the accolade with “the best part of the Philippines — the Filipino people.” She said, “The Philippines is open and ready, not only to take back its pre-pandemic position, but to take a primary position in the world.”

Deputy Minority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera reflected about the essence of being a woman in her speech. “As my fellow awardees have shown, you can excel in leadership positions, we can uplift communities, we can pursue meaningful advocacies, yet look great doing it,” she explained.

Also present was Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Queen Celeste Cortesi. “A woman of style and substance is someone who is true to herself. She’s capable [of inspiring] others through relatability, authenticity, and kindness,” she said.

She was joined by Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz, who dedicated her award to “all the men and women behind Grab for inspiring me every day to empower everyday entrepreneurs, and for helping all of us to give the best of ourselves to bring the Philippines forward.”

Okada Manila VP for sales and marketing Cielo Ortega-Reboredo, radiant in a sparkling Leo Almodal gown said: “To all aspiring men and women in the hospitality industry… with hard work, passion, perseverance and patience, nothing is impossible.”

BRM president Crystal Jacinto, on the other hand, shared: “Balancing between motherhood and career is not an easy task, but it can be beyond fulfilling to have the best of both worlds,” she shared.

Also present to receive her award was “Artists on a Mission” founder Kristine Lim, who quoted Proverbs 31:25 in her speech: “She is clothed in strength and dignity. And she laughs without fear of the future.”

Fashion entrepreneur and women empowerment advocate Mags Cue also thanked the men in her life: “…My four sons and my fifth, who is my husband, John. Thank you so much. I also get inspiration from my mom, Mrs. Flor Lopez-Calpito.”

Sta. Elena Construction Corp. executive vice president Jacqueline Eduardo — dubbed as the “Woman of Steel Jr.” — shared her award with “designers, craftsmen, artisans and artists, not only for their talent and their skill, but also the heart they put into all their work, especially the women in unexpected industries, such as my mother (Alice Eduardo).”

Rounding up this year’s roster is French Ambassador Michéle Boccoz. “I would also like to acknowledge the wonderful Filipino women. They are an amazing group of women – so strong, so brave, even when facing adversity and difficult circumstances,” she said.

Bituin Escalante and emcee Markki Stroem also brought the house down with their powerful performances, under a canopy of lights and flowers deftly designed by Randy Lazaro.

