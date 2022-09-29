^

Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia revisited

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee
September 29, 2022
Jo Maloneâ€™s English Pear & Freesia revisited
Pat Hechanova, Erika Reyes, Pauline De Jesus, Camille Oloan, Clara Elizalde Photos by Kyla Olives-Laurel, Seve Arcenas, Keso Jose, and Magic Liwanag.
Jo Malone London hosted an afternoon tea event to rediscover English Pear & Freesia at Palacio de Memoria. This unisex scent has always been one of my favorites and I have used this scent since 2013, three years after it was launched.

Guests explored the pear orchard-inspired space that offered different activities, including a giant pear setup, which was very popular on Instagram. The fragrance display allowed guests to browse through the various English Pear & Freesia products, including the lotion and candles.

Jo Malone London stylists assisted guests in discovering unique combinations to create their own signature scent. Cyndi Fernandez of Moss Manila did the impressive setup, with the main concept for the theme by Jo Malone London Global.

Leila Alcasid

Brand general manager Camille Flores-Oloan welcomed guests with an introduction to English Pear & Freesia, while boutique manager Charz Encina talked about the scent’s inspiration and recommended scent pairings.

Afternoon tea was served with a special menu created by chef Margarita Forés that was inspired by the day’s scent. Margarita created amazing buttery scones served with jam and clotted cream enjoyed by guests while sipping English tea amid a table adorned with freesias.

Nicole Hernandez, Mikaela Martinez, and Rosanna Ocampo

English Pear & Freesia is available at all Jo Malone London boutiques and their Jo Malone Official Store on Lazada.

