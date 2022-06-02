A Cashless way to thank your stylist

GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, has partnered with Bench Fix Salon to roll out tipping via GCash QR Code in all Bench Fix Salon branches nationwide. By simply scanning the GCash QR code at the back of the employees’ company IDs and the mirror stickers in all styling areas, customers can now send tips to stylists and other workers safely, quickly, and conveniently.

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said, “We want to support those who were heavily affected by the pandemic; in this case, workers in the personal care services industry. They were practically out of work for more (than) two years and now that they’re back at work, let’s all support them by giving tips using GCash QR. We will continue to create safe, seamless, and convenient digital financial solutions, not only to help businesses thrive, but to help Filipinos have better everyday lives.”

VP for Business Development of Bench Fix Salon Bryan Lim says, “Personal care professionals were among those badly affected by the health crisis. We’re happy to have a partner in GCash, which has made tipping so much easier for both our employees and customers. With the GCash QR code, our valued customers can now have a contactless way to reward good service.”

Say thank you to your stylist at Bench Fix by sending them tips via GCash.

Stand up, feel seen

To celebrate women empowerment and focus on diversity and inclusion, leading insurance provider AXA Philippines sponsored this year’s She Talks Asia Summit, which was anchored on the theme “Feel Seen,” highlighting the value of embracing one’s self-worth.

The virtual summit was attended by AXA Philippines head of Emerging Customers Meek Villanueva, who, at the “Stand Up, Feel Seen” forum, discussed how to navigate one’s personal and professional life and become empowered while finding your own voice and purpose.

“Everybody has their own journey,” she said. “You don’t have to go the same way because others follow a similar path. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. It’s not going to be easy, but as long as we have the courage to follow our heart and intuition, we will find our purpose and the path that will lead us to success.”

With 19 years of experience in various companies in the financial sector in Singapore and the Philippines, Villanueva shared, “It is also very important and helpful to have a very welcoming workspace like AXA in which all employees, especially women, are treated with value, dignity, and respect, where individual differences are encouraged and celebrated. Aside from building my trust in my own capabilities, having a supportive space in AXA also really helped me to take risks and seize more opportunities.”

AXA Philippines supports women empowerment as evidenced by its workforce made up of 62% women. Apart from creating a diverse and inclusive work culture, AXA’s purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters. AXA Emerging Customers’ vision is to make insurance accessible, affordable, and relevant to 4 billion low-income individuals around the world who remain vulnerable to unforeseen events.

Iza Calzado, She Talks Asia cofounder and wellness advocate, said, “We get so lost in living our lives, pleasing other people, that we often forget to pay attention to the first thing that we are responsible for and that is ourselves, our identity… It’s so important to let ourselves be seen and heard and focus on the things that make us the happiest version of ourselves.”

It’s high time to raise our collective voice for women who aren’t being heard or seen and help them #BreakTheBias.

