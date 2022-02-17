More choices at Corner Pizza

Corner Pizza by Kenny Rogers Roasters is bringing new flavors to its Detroit-Style Pizza: Super Hawaiian and The Everything Pizza. Both give an extra-cheesy pizza experience with its thick, chewy, and very cheesy crust that balances its rich sauce toppings.

The Detroit-style pizza has a distinctive rectangular shape with cheesy and extra-thick crusted corners, has edge-to-edge toppings, and is layered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The Detroit-Style Pizza is made richer with a heaping of tomato sauce on top to balance the deliciously cheesy and appetizing pizza.

Try the new Super Hawaiian baked with 50% more cheese (than traditional pizza crust of Corner Pizza) and abundantly topped with pineapples, ham, and bacon bits. The Everything Pizza is generously topped with flavorful premium ground beef, ham, bacon bits, sausage, and pepperoni!

You can still enjoy your go-to classic Pepperoni pizza topped with 50 flavorful pepperoni slices on a chewy and cheese-crusted pizza layered with rich tomato sauce.

Taste this square-cut Detroit Style Pizza available through takeout, pickup, and delivery. Call 8-555-9000, visit www.cornerpizza.com.ph or order via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Classic Pepperoni.

Equal opportunity for PWDs

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are valuable members of the workforce who can contribute to economic growth and need to be in an inclusive work environment to maximize their talents and abilities.

Leading insurance company AXA strives to provide equal opportunities for PWDs, creating an environment where everyone feels that they belong, are included, and can thrive.

Across its different offices worldwide, AXA commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities via special activities, including the ‘Together we Thrive’ Inclusion Conference. The webinar served as a platform for AXA employees and external experts on inclusion and diversity to discuss disability equality in the workplace.

AXA Philippines also celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) through Inclusion Fridays, a series of online and offline activities that promote an inclusive work environment for its employees.

AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora said, “Experts say having a routine is important for PWDs, but the pandemic has disrupted that for many of them, especially those in the workforce. With our commemoration of the IDPWD and our annual inclusion event, we wanted to support PWDs and empower them in the new normal. We hope that these activities will be an avenue to raise awareness on the importance and unique contributions our PWDs can bring to the company and the community at large.”

The event opened with online sessions on Inclusion Days with [email protected], AXA’s PWD employee resource group. It was followed by a deaf awareness education activity on how to communicate with the deaf using sign language, conducted by Raymond Manding of De La Salle College of St. Benilde of Deaf Education and Applied Studies department.

The online session ended with sensitivity training by Michelle Aventajado of Best Buddies Philippines, a non-profit organization with a mission of bringing friendship and inclusion to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

AXA Philippines also reached out to one of its partner organizations, Arkong Pilipinas, a home for persons with and without intellectual disabilities, for their insights on the importance of commemorating the IDPWD.

“Silent Shout Out for Inclusivity,” a sign language photo session, was also held for employees working from home who were also encouraged to send their selfies while doing sign language for inclusion in an exhibit.

An online disability sensitivity training organized in partnership with Project Inclusion was facilitated by Patricia Carolino to define disability, as well as teach practical techniques in communicating and interacting with persons with disabilities.

AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

* * *

