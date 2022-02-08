The key to good fortune

Life is a series of hopes, dreams and undertakings strung like pearls in pursuit of happiness. It is an innate dream to be blessed with good fortune, especially the one that you can count — that’s why many people bet on the lottery, hold hands with one-armed bandits, and pray like there’s no tomorrow when there’s a raffle. Guilty of the latter.

But it is also true that if our luck is not in the draw, it is in our hands. That it isn’t just in our sign but in our sikap. Working hard is working smart. And at the end of the day, we must be blessed with good health to be able to enjoy the fruits of good fortune.

Feng shui master Patrick Lim Fernandez.

Year of the Tiger

Over a billion of the world’s people celebrated with roaring hope the coming of the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. According to time-honored online sources on the different animals in the Chinese Zodiac, the tiger is bold, brave and confident, which augurs well for this year, when the world hopes to finally declare a bold win over the coronavirus.

I attended a Zoom meeting sponsored by EastWest Bank for its priority lifestyle clients and found one of its guests, feng shui master Patrick Lim Fernandez, engaging and believable. Patrick — who combines classical feng shui concepts and traditions with his background in business, finance, and real estate — is a principal at the Yin and Yang Shop of Harmony.

His overall outlook for the Year of the Tiger is optimistic. For one, he points out that it is the beginning of spring, a season emerging from winter. He also notes the “Yang” energy, which connotes activity and movement, prevails this year. (As opposed to Yin, which is synonymous with rest. Yin and Yang complement each other.)

Since it is the year of the Water Tiger, he says blue, the color of the sea, is the lucky color. How about Very Peri, the Pantone color of the year, which looks like blue violet? Well, it is a combination of blue and red, he says, so it is lucky, too.

Patrick stresses that at the end of the day, personal luck is the result of energy plus effort. He reminds us that we may have all the positive energy within us, but if we do not couple it with effort, it will not prosper.

Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, former chairman of Build, Build, Build, a UP College of Law graduate and a newspaper columnist says, “There’s no substitute to hard work. My mom would often remind me of two Chinese proverbs: 1. Talk does not cook rice, and, 2. Be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”

Anna Mae is the author of the bestselling Night Owl: Build, Build, Build, which takes the reader on a trip to 5,950 bridges and 29,000 kilometers of roads (among other things) built under the Duterte administration’s ambitious P3.4-trillion infrastructure program overseen by former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

Fr. Joy Tajonera.

Faith & fortune

I also asked Fr. Joy Tajonera, a Maryknoll priest who has been ministering for two decades now to a big flock — especially OFWs — in Taiwan, if the Christian and feng shui pathways to happiness intertwine.

“All faiths will subscribe to this — we sacrifice so that we will reach our goal,” replies Fr. Joy. “Sacrifice and work hard, sacrifice and study well. Sacrifice in our prayers, by fasting, for instance. These all demand discipline and commitment from us.”

Like Anna Mae, he believes successful people are “masikap, matiyaga, masinop.”

Fr. Joy says honesty begets good fortune. “Honesty brings honor, integrity and attracts loyalty from your clients and customers — because you do not cheat, or take advantage of them for easy profit.”

He has seen how humility resides in those who have reached the top.

“When my granduncle Senen Mendiola of SM died, I saw in his wake the sons of Henry Sy arranging chairs from a stack before the other mourners arrived. They didn’t need to do that. They could have called for service. But they wanted to serve,” recalls Fr. Joy. “I asked Hans Sy, ‘Why are you arranging the chairs yourselves?’ And Hans told me, ‘It’s the least we can do for our second father’.”

Thus, counsels the Maryknoll priest, “Keep your feet grounded no matter how successful you are — don’t forget your family and friends. If you remain humble, you will not be shaken by challenges in life because you know there is something bigger than you and that is faith in the power of God. Humility makes us know that we need God and our community. Humility makes us acknowledge that we cannot do it by ourselves. No man is an island.”

He also cites as an example of humility the late President Noynoy Aquino, whose birth anniversary we mark today, who endeavored to answer text messages sent to him. “That is humility, that no matter how busy you are, you give importance to other people.”

“Good fortune to me, in the end, is not just about success and titles, but the character you have. If you are a good person, you are blessed. If you are surrounded by good family members, friends and colleagues, then you are triple blessed.”

For Patrick Lim Fernandez, there are five factors to success: Destiny, luck, feng shui, charity and education.

Fr. Joy agrees that charity attracts good fortune, especially if the motive for giving is not for oneself.

“One’s heart must always be open to help, to reach out, to negotiate, to listen, to accommodate. If we are blessed in life, share those blessings with others,” he believes. “Always look forward. Our faith is the guide that we don’t lose hope in the worst of times.”

Just like Patrick the feng shui master, Fr. Joy finds a joyful metaphor in the coming of spring. He quotes Percy Bysshe Shelley’s “Ode to the West Wind”: “O Wind, If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?”

Happy Year of the Tiger! Let’s roar!

