Secrets to a good marriage & a long life

Frank Mayor and his bride Sonia Reyes during their wedding day 61 years ago at the Lourdes Church in Quezon City.

(A tale of two Franks)

Today would have been my parents Frank Mayor and the former Sonia Reyes’ 61st wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be celebrated on earth because Dad died a few months short of their Golden Wedding anniversary. Still, I honor this day not just because it led to my sisters’ and my existence, but also because it celebrates what is true and irrefutable about a good marriage.

My parents met in my mother’s hometown of Bongabon, Oriental Mindoro. An island, it isn’t easily accessible. She attended high school at the St. Scholastica’s College, Manila and took up Business Administration in UP Diliman, Quezon City. My father was born in Palawan and took up Accounting at the University of the East in Manila.

So how in the world did their twain meet? Destiny.

Thanks to Tide and other Procter and Gamble products, they met in Bongabon. My grandparents Igmedio and Jovita Reyes owned the only hotel in the once sleepy Bongabon, where Dad stayed, and several general stores in the town there were part of Dad’s “clients.” Dad met Mom, who had just graduated from UP and was taking a short break, in one of those stores. He was smitten. Soon, he brought his father Col. Nazario Mayor and oldest sister Nellie Mayor Loleng all the way to Bongabon (about nine hours’ trip from Manila then — you motor to Batangas, take a ferry to Oriental Mindoro’s capital Calapan, then a bus to Bongabon) to ask for Mom’s hand in marriage and remembered facing all her stern-looking uncles and aunt in the living room of the Reyes home. Nakapasa naman ang tisoy.

They were married at the Lourdes Church in Quezon City 61 years ago today, had a reception at the Keg Room of the Jai Alai and honeymooned at the Pines Hotel in Baguio City.

Growing up, I could see how much they loved each other and were attracted to each other. Dad took his role as provider very seriously and Mom took her role as homemaker religiously. She also never neglected to look her best, even when she was raising four daughters. When a nun from my school bumped into Mom, with a trove of makeup and beauty creams in her (Mom’s, not the nun’s) shopping bag, the nun told her, “Those are important, too.” Then winked.

Dad’s job took him all over the Philippines and when it was a long-term assignment, as when Dad was with Elizalde International, she followed him. She wholeheartedly believed her place was by her husband’s side, and that is why for the first years of our school life, my sister Mae and I went to school at the Assumption Iloilo.

Later, Dad was re-assigned to Manila, and then assigned to Legazpi City in Albay, where we knew no one. But Mom packed all our bags and our furniture again for another move to another new place — to keep the family whole.

Frank Evaristo and grandchildren Angel, Allie, Arsee and Anton.

Dad knew that for Valentine’s Day and her birthday, Mom liked gifts that spelled romance. So he didn’t give her gifts for the house (like a new appliance, for instance) but rather things for herself. Perfume, jewelry, a bag.

Mom studiously learned to cook and bake all Dad’s favorites from his mother, my grandma Mary Loudon Mayor, who was steeped in American tradition in the kitchen — pot roast, baked beans, apple pie, refrigerator cake, lemon meringue pie.

It was not a perfect marriage, but Dad and Mom’s marriage was perfect in that they overcame each other’s imperfections in a perfect way. They didn’t tolerate each other, no, far from it. They just knew that it was more important to celebrate what was good in their marriage, rather than stew in tampuhans. Dad flared up easily but simmered down just as quickly. Between them, Mom was slower to anger, but simmered a bit longer. She knew how to handle Dad who would be all over the place trying to woo her after an argument.

I think the secret of their marriage, which lasted 49 ½ years, was fidelity to duty. Dad worked hard to give his family the best that he could, and he did. Mom saw and appreciated that.

When Dad was hospitalized, Mom never left his side. She never gave up hope, to the point that we thought she was in denial. But that is how Mom is — she always believed that Dad would pull through — after all, he crossed the rough sea to win her hand, didn’t he?

Happy anniversary Dad and Mom! Dad is in heaven and Mom is healthy at 82. If you want to know the best thing about Frank Mayor, just listen to the former Sonia Reyes.

***

Tomorrow is a milestone for another Frank, Frank Evaristo, who is turning 80 years old.

Entrepreneur, civic leader, and most of all, a dedicated father to Jun Jun, Caroline, Amy, Carlo, Lorraine and grandfather to Anton, Arsee, Angel and Allie, Frank is a true gentleman and friend.

He has been the president of the Alay Lakad Foundation for 20 years now, and helped raise funds for thousands of out-of-school youth while walking for a cause. He was the president of the Rotary Club Manila in Rotary Year 2014-2015. In addition, he was the 1980 national president of the Philippine Jaycees as well as a past president of the Philippine British Association. In recent times, he has become part of the eucharistic ministry and he serves during masses at the Rockwell Makati Community.

For his 80th birthday he is grateful for all the blessings he has received, most especially, the gift of good health. “I’m getting old but happy and healthy!”

His kids and grandkids sent him the following message:

Your 80th birthday is the time

To reveal the secret to your vitality

It is time to spill the beans on what

Makes you so hale and hearty

Exercising, eating well or being happy

Please tell us what it is that you do

To be as glowing as you are

Happy 80th birthday to you

When you turn a hundred

We will have a grand party

This is just a lead-up

To all that festivity

Eighty is the beginning

Of the good times to come

You are truly blessed!

Happy 80th birthday.

(You may e-mail me at joanneraeramirez@yahoo.com. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)